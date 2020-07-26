Key Contributors Shine in Second Scrimmage

Snapshot

Before resting their starters in the fourth quarter of Sunday's scrimmage, the 76ers dominated, and that's really all you need to know.

Although OKC’s reserves pulled through to help their team launch a fourth-quarter comeback victory, 102-97, the Sixers proved impressive for a second straight scrimmage.

In the first half, the Sixers outscored the Thunder, 55-44. They went on to by 24 in the third period before most of the Sixers’ primary rotation players exited the game.

Through the first three frames, the Sixers held the Thunder to 35.7% from the field. The Sixers shot 50% from long range (8-16 3fg) in those first three quarters.

Key Contributors

Al Horford

In relief of Joel Embiid (right calf tightness), Horford stepped into the starting lineup and excelled. The five-time All-Star poured in four 3-pointers on five attempts. He also grabbed nine rebounds, shared three assists, and snagged two steals.



Brett Brown on Horford: “He had a spirit about him playing. He really played. I thought overall, he was a great voice behind all the things we were doing.”

Ben Simmons

Simmons was just a dime away from a triple-double, finishing with a team-high 14 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists in 26 minutes. Simmons also earned seven free throw attempts (4-7 FT), grabbed a steal, and was plus-21.

Josh Richardson

In 23 minutes, Josh Richardson collected 10 points, three assists, two rebounds, two blocks, and posted a game-high four steals (which would have tied his season high).

Shake Milton

In his second straight outing in the starting lineup, Milton scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers (3-6 3PT FG).

Tobias Harris

Harris delivered another solid performance, finishing with nine points, three rebounds, and four assists.

Norvel Pelle

Backing up Horford, Pelle finished with six points, six rebounds, and four blocks.



Brown on Pelle: “I thought he was excellent.”

Alec Burks

Burks was the team’s top scoring contributor off the bench, finishing with 13 points and six rebounds.

Up Next:

The Sixers will face the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET for their third and final scrimmage in Orlando, before beginning their seeding game slate on Saturday, Aug. 1.