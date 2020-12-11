jr. 76ers Camps Open For Summer 2021 Registration

Calling all 76ers fans! Registration for Jr. 76ers Camps is now open. After a successful Summer 2020, they’re back and ready for more! Using the same Health & Safety Guidelines that resulted in a successful Summer 2020, with zero COVID cases, the team is confident and prepared to provide another safe summer for all.

Boys & girls, ages 7 – 17, of all skill levels can attend Day Camp at one of many fantastic facilities throughout PA, DE & NJ or Overnight Camp at Valley Forge Academy and College. Our experienced coaches are handpicked for their basketball knowledge and ability to work well with kids. All players learn the fundamentals of the game and how to communicate with their teammates and coaches, while learning about the important character traits that make them a great leader on and off the court. Spaces will be limited, so enroll worry-free today with the Flexible Cancellation Policy. Now’s your chance to secure your spot with comfort and assurance while receiving the best rates of Summer 2021.

Camp is also the perfect holiday gift! Enroll by December 20, 2020 to receive a personalized gift certificate to give to your favorite basketball player this holiday season. To learn more or register for camp, visit https://www.jr76erscamps.com.