Johnson Named Recipient Of 2017-18 NBA Hustle Award

PHILADELPHIA — JUNE 25, 2018 — The NBA announced tonight at the 2018 NBA Awards presented by Kia that Philadelphia 76ers forward-center Amir Johnson was named the recipient of the league's 2017-18 Hustle Award.

Johnson is the second player ever to receive the honor after Houston's Patrick Beverly received the inaugural award at the 2017 NBA Awards.

“This is definitely an honor," Johnson said. “I pride myself on doing the little things on the court and I just want to say thank you to my teammates and coaches. This award means a lot.”

“Amir Johnson is a true professional and meant so much to our team and locker room this past season,” Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Brett Brown said. “His work ethic and grit had a significant positive impact on our program and culture, and I couldn’t be happier that he’s been recognized with this award.”

The Hustle Award is given to the NBA player with the highest aggregate hustle score each year. The score is calculated on:

Players who played a minimum of 50 regular season games and at least 15 minutes per game.

Five hustle stats: Screen Assists, Deflections, Loose Balls Recovered, Charges Drawn, and Shot Contests.

Players were compared by position (G/F/C) within each statistic on a per-minute basis.

Within each statistic, a metric was calculated for each player based on his relative performance.

Johnson finished his 14th NBA season, averaging the following hustle stats on a per-game basis: 2.5 screen assists, 1.0 deflections, 0.7 loose balls recovered, .08 charges drawn and 5.5 contested shots. Those five metrics gave Johnson the highest aggregate score, besting Indiana's Thaddeus Young, Cleveland's Larry Nance Jr., teammate Ben Simmons and New Orleans' Anthony Davis.