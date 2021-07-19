Joel Embiid: 76ers Exit Interviews

The following article is based off the script to an episode of the 76ers Podcast Network's 'Exit Interview' mini-series, which can be heard on the feed for The Scoop.

Joel Embiid's fifth NBA season was his greatest yet. The now four-time All-Star finished the regular season averaging a career-high 28.5 points per game, plus 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

The big man shot a career-best 51.3% from the field and a career best 37.7% from long range in the regular season, and got to the line a career-high 10.7 times per game (shooting a career-best 85.9% from the line overall).

Those 10.7 free throw attempts per game represented the highest average in the league, as did his 9.2 made free throws per game.

In the playoffs, the MVP finalist averaged 28.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. Here’s Embiid following Game 7 against the Hawks on June 20.

.@JoelEmbiid had himself a playoff run bundling up the stats. presented by @Geico pic.twitter.com/OLDed8claL — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 14, 2021

“If there’s one thing I want to say - I gave everything I had. It’s not easy, especially when something always happens at the wrong time. I was ready, this whole playoffs, to come in and just dominate, and do what I had to do."

Later in his media session, Embiid discussed the brotherhood he built with his 2020-21 teammates.

“We had a great group. Great guys, on and off the court. I love all of them. And I still believe if I was 100%, and if as a team, we were all together, I still believe that we had a shot at winning it all.”

Embiid’s growth demonstrated throughout his MVP-level campaign began in the offseason, after the NBA bubble, as he committed to holistic improvement - and it showed. Now, looking ahead at 2021-22, Embiid says his best is yet to come.

“Personally, I feel like I took a huge step this year. There’s so much more I can do, and I can be so much better. Whether it’s my body - I felt like this year was the biggest year of my career, just taking care of my body. Talking with my nutritionist, she told me that it would take a while to see the results. Even playing injured in the postseason, I started seeing the results about how I felt. Even though I was hurt, and I was in pain, my body still felt somewhat okay. Personally, I’ve just got to keep doing that. Basketball-wise, there’s so much more I can do. I progressed a lot this year, and next year I’m going to be even better.” The content you didn't know you needed.@JoelEmbiid x @officialmutombo pic.twitter.com/XeldaYCrgS — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 24, 2021