Horford Eager to Win Now

As Al Horford's tenure with the 76ers begins, he joined The Dan Patrick Show earlier this week for a radio appearance.

Horford shared his thoughts on his new team, his philanthropic efforts, and memorable moments from his first 12 seasons in the NBA.

Here’s more of what was said…

One of the reasons Horford is so excited to join the Sixers? The chance to play alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Horford explained that he, Embiid, and Simmons all share a lofty goal:

“We want to win and we want to win now. For me it’s just to be there and support Joel and Ben in any way that I can. To help them get better, see the game more clearly -- I believe that I’m able to help them with that, and obviously help them on the court. Our focus is on winning an NBA championship. That’s our mindset, and as I’ve talked to them, that’s what we have talked about.”

Later this week, Horford will embark on a trip to the Dominican Republic, where the five-time All-Star was born and spent much of his childhood. Horford will host a clinic in tandem with the Jr. NBA, the first of its kind in the Dominican:

“We reached out to [the NBA], and told them we wanted them to be involved, and see if there’s any way that they could help us. They decided to bring the Jr. NBA program over there. We’re going to be there for three, four days. We’re going to do clinics, we’re going to host a tournament.”

Horford said he takes the chance to inspire youth seriously, understanding that the next generation of NBA talent will come from around the world:

“It’s going to be kids from all over the Dominican, and it’s something that I’m really excited about because it really gives me an opportunity to work, spend some one-on-one time with the kids, and really help them, and encourage them, and hopefully motivate them. Anytime that the NBA gets involved, I feel like it’s a game-changer. For a lot of these kids down there, there’s a lot of interest in basketball. It gives them that hope -- it’s something that really gets me excited.”

Check back to sixers.com for more updates on Horford’s trip with the Jr. NBA.