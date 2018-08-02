HBSE Named 'One of Best 50 Companies to Sell For'

HONOR RECOGNIZES HBSE FOR DYNAMIC CORPORATE CULTURE, INDUSTRY-RENOWNED TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND RECORD-BREAKING RESULTS

PHILADELPHIA — AUG. 2, 2018 — Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) has been named one of the “50 Best Companies to Sell For” by the world’s preeminent sales publication, Selling Power magazine. Selling Power evaluated sales-focused organizations from across the country on categories including: sales culture, sales training and coaching, sales-rep onboarding and sales enablement and compensating and benefits. Google, Microsoft and Aramark are among the companies previously recognized with the award.

At the core of the dynamic, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment global portfolio are properties such as the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and Prudential Center, one of the world’s top-ranked venues located in Newark, New Jersey. These properties were specifically evaluated by Selling Power when determining this recognition.

“We’ve worked hard to build a culture that fosters and promotes success, so it’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by Selling Power magazine,” said Chris Heck, Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations. “Our Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer truly believe in the value of cultivating and developing talent, as well as driving our business through innovation. The growth and results produced by our sales staff are a genuine reflection of our mission and strategic vision. This is also a testament to the work ethic and special culture our incredible staff members have built.”

“We’re thrilled to receive this recognition from Selling Power magazine,” said Jake Reynolds, Philadelphia 76ers Chief Revenue Officer and New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service. “We are fortunate at HBSE to work with remarkable leaders such as Scott O’Neil, Hugh Weber and Chris Heck. With their support and guidance, we have created a culture centered around access, development and recognition. It’s allowed us to build and grow an amazing staff of talented individuals who embrace and embody our culture every day. Our people, process and culture soundly position HBSE for success, while also making this such a phenomenal place to work.”

Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner says it is vital to recognize companies that are creating excellent sales teams today.

“The companies on this year’s list represent the future of selling,” Gschwandtner said. “We are living in the age of sales enablement. To win at an elite level, salespeople need the support of excellent sales training, the right technology, and great sales coaching. The 50 Best Companies to Sell For have made the right investments, culturally and financially, to make sure their salespeople have every advantage as they compete to win deals and generate more revenue.”

HBSE’s emphasis on corporate culture and executive development has garnered the industry-leader a host of accolades from within and outside the world of sports and entertainment. Notably, the Philadelphia 76ers have been named one of Fast Company magazine’s 2018 “Most Innovative Companies” and a member of Philadelphia Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” list for three consecutive years. The New Jersey Devils have been honored as an NJBiz “Best Business,” while the popularity of Prudential Center has risen from a Top 25 to the No. 8 Most-Played Venue in the world (Pollstar magazine) over the course of the past three years alone.

With a goal of fostering a best-in-class workplace environment that is diverse, challenging and fun, HBSE invests in programs that support employees’ personal and professional development. Initiatives include internally led graduate-level sales and business classes, free employee gyms and organic food, the “Project 76” community service program and more.

Under the guiding principle championed by HBSE CEO Scott O’Neil that “culture drives business success, and people drive culture,” the impact of HBSE’s culture and growth-focused initiatives have generated positive returns on the organization’s bottom line. During the 2017-18 season, the Philadelphia 76ers broke the franchise record for season ticket memberships and the New Jersey Devils recorded franchise-leading growth metrics in season ticket memberships.

ABOUT HARRIS BLITZER SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

Founded by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) includes in its portfolio the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Devils, leading venue Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., the GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center, the Delaware Blue Coats, the Binghamton Devils, the Sixers Innovation Lab Crafted by Kimball, renowned esports franchise Team Dignitas and NBA 2K League Team, 76ers Gaming Club (GC). Led by some of the best and brightest minds across a diverse spectrum of industries, HBSE positions itself as one of the most pioneering, innovative sports and entertainment businesses in the world. HBSE also strives to positively impact the local communities in which it operates through the powerful platform of sports. For more information, visit www.hbse.com.

ABOUT SELLING POWER MAGAZINE:

In addition to Selling Power magazine, the leading periodical for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc. produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity email newsletters, as well as a series of five-minute videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference.