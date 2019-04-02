The Hall of Fame Case for Bobby Jones | Clutch Contributions

Welcome to our three-part retrospective looking back on the career of 76ers legend Bobby Jones, a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Enshrinement. Over the past few weeks, we’ve examined Jones’ famous defensive prowess and his underrated offensive power. Here’s Part III:

For the third and final installment of our series profiling the Hall of Fame case for Bobby Jones, a finalist for this year’s enshrinement class, we’ll be checking out his redefinition of clutch play.

Now typically, when basketball fans and the media think of “clutch” plays, a last-second jumper immediately comes to mind, i.e. Michael Jordan’s iconic shot over Byron Russell in Game 6 of the 1998 Finals. Doesn’t get more clutch than that.

Or does it?

Jordan only had the ball for that shot because on the previous play, he made a clutch defensive stand on Karl Malone. His Airness blindsided the Mailman in the post, stripping Malone of the ball to set up his far more famous play - the jumper over Russell.

Bobby Jones was the kind of player who made those defensive stops time and time again for the 76ers. He kept his cool assessing situations that would preserve a lead, or swing a contest in the Sixers’ favor.

Jones didn’t ALWAYS make these dramatic clutch plays in the very final seconds of regulation, but since we’re singing his utmost praises, we’re going to highlight three such instances where he made huge plays at the most crucial of moments.

These are occasions that happened in the deepest, hottest cauldrons of playoff competition, where Mr. Jones saved the Sixers from potential disaster.

Here’s Exhibit 1:

1980 NBA Finals - Game 4

With the Sixers clinging to a three-point lead over the Los Angeles Lakers, Jones snuffed out any potential LA miracle. Lakers point guard Norm Nixon attempted to find Michael Cooper, that team’s best long-range shooter, but Jones accurately sized up the situation, snuck in for the steal, and secured the victory, 105-102.

Jones explained his defensive gamble that paid off:

“I thought it would be a sharper pass, but with the clock running down, I thought Nixon would take the shot himself. That’s why I left my man in the corner [to cover Cooper]. I didn’t think he would throw it to the other guard.”

Exhibit 2:

1981 Eastern Conference Finals - Game 4

The Sixers were up two points on the Boston Celtics, and Jones missed a lefty runner as the shot clock was winding down. This gave Boston a chance to possibly send the game to overtime with about eight seconds left. Fortunately, Bobby didn’t hang his head on the missed shot and bolted down court to intercept an outlet pass destined for Larry Bird. The steal delivered a 107-105 Sixers win.

The ever-aware Jones spoke about his mindset:

“As soon as I missed the shot. I took off downcourt as fast as I could. I saw Bird off to the side, I saw the pass and fortunately I was able to pick it off.”

Exhibit 3:

1983 Eastern Conference Finals - Game 1

With 1:35 left in overtime, the Sixers were down, 109-108, to the Milwaukee Bucks. Bucks big man Alton Lister inbounded the ball, but Jones snaked in for one of the most impossible of plays. He stole the ball, managed to keep his foot inbounds as it hugged baseline, managed to pirouette midair, and throw a perfect pass to Clint Richardson, who then dunked the ball. The play essentially secured a 111-109 win for the Sixers.

Richardson was so used to Jones’ acrobatics, he was unfazed by the astonishing play:

“Obviously, Bobby turned the game around with his steal… Bobby saw me, even when he was twisting in midair. Fed it perfectly. Was I surprised? Not really. That’s just Bobby Jones. He made the play; I just was in the right place at the right time.”