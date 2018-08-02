Groundbreaking Ceremony to Be Held For 76ers Fieldhouse
76ERS FIELDHOUSE WILL HOUSE THE 76ERS’ G LEAGUE AFFILIATE, THE DELAWARE BLUE COATS
WHO:
Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck
Delaware Governor John Carney
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki
Wilmington Council President Hanifa Shabazz
NBA G League President Malcolm Turner
The Buccini/Pollin Group Co-Founder Rob Buccini
Delaware Blue Coats General Manager Elton Brand
Delaware Blue Coats President Larry Meli
WHAT: The Philadelphia 76ers along with The Buccini/Pollin Group and the City of Wilmington will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the 140,000 square-foot 76ers Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 4 p.m. The 76ers Fieldhouse will be home to the 76ers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.
WHEN:
Wednesday, Aug. 8
4 p.m.
WHERE:
76ers Fieldhouse
401 Garasches Lane
Wilmington, Delaware 19801
Media interested in attending the groundbreaking ceremony may RSVP by emailing Philadelphia 76ers Communications Coordinator Zack Neiner at ZackNeiner@76ers.com.
DETAILS:
The Philadelphia 76ers along with The Buccini/Pollin Group and the city of Wilmington will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the 76ers Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 4 p.m. The 76ers Fieldhouse will be home to the 76ers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, beginning with the 2018-19 season.
Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck, Delaware Blue Coats General Manager Elton Brand, Delaware Blue Coats President Larry Meli, NBA G League President Malcolm Turner, The Buccini/Pollin Group Co-Founder Rob Buccini and representatives from the State of Delaware and City of Wilmington will all speak at the ceremony.