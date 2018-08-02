Groundbreaking Ceremony to Be Held For 76ers Fieldhouse

76ERS FIELDHOUSE WILL HOUSE THE 76ERS’ G LEAGUE AFFILIATE, THE DELAWARE BLUE COATS

WHO:

Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck

Delaware Governor John Carney

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki

Wilmington Council President Hanifa Shabazz

NBA G League President Malcolm Turner

The Buccini/Pollin Group Co-Founder Rob Buccini

Delaware Blue Coats General Manager Elton Brand

Delaware Blue Coats President Larry Meli

WHEN:

Wednesday, Aug. 8

4 p.m.

WHERE:

76ers Fieldhouse

401 Garasches Lane

Wilmington, Delaware 19801

Media interested in attending the groundbreaking ceremony may RSVP by emailing Philadelphia 76ers Communications Coordinator Zack Neiner at ZackNeiner@76ers.com.

DETAILS:

The Philadelphia 76ers along with The Buccini/Pollin Group and the city of Wilmington will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the 76ers Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 4 p.m. The 76ers Fieldhouse will be home to the 76ers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, beginning with the 2018-19 season.

Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck, Delaware Blue Coats General Manager Elton Brand, Delaware Blue Coats President Larry Meli, NBA G League President Malcolm Turner, The Buccini/Pollin Group Co-Founder Rob Buccini and representatives from the State of Delaware and City of Wilmington will all speak at the ceremony.