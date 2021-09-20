Green, Korkmaz and More Ahead of Sixers Training Camp | 76ers Podcast Network Quotebook

With the 76ers' 2021 Media Day and Training Camp approaching, it's the start of a new season.

And with a new season comes more content from the 76ers Podcast Network.

Fans can dive back in right now with a series of exclusive, in-depth interviews featuring various 76ers players. Danny Green, Furkan Korkmaz, Aaron Henry and Grant Riller are among the most recent guests, with more interviews set to be published soon.

Below are excerpts from those conversations:

Danny Green (@DGreen_14) on finally teaming up with Tobias Harris (@tobias31): "I’ve known Tobias since he was a kid. We grew up in the same area. We’ve always competed against each other. Finally having a chance to play with each other was great... — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) September 13, 2021

Danny Green (@DGreen_14) says @Bball_Paul was one of the first to reach out he re-signed: "[Paul] was like, ‘Did you write the wedding vows?’ He asked if I was going to come to Summer League. I said, ‘I’m going to try if I can, but I do have a wedding to prepare for, Paul." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) September 13, 2021

.@FurkanKorkmaz watched @MatisseThybulle's Olympic run: "I was happy because he was looking happy. I know him well. When he’s not happy I can tell... I think he had a new best friend, Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7), which I was a little jealous of. I’m going to ask him about this." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) September 2, 2021

.@Sixers’ Aaron Henry (@hennny11) on NBA dream: “My situation, how I grew up, it was school, military or this. Just understanding that they pay people to go to the gym and play basketball… I can force myself to get up every morning and go to the gym. I fell in love with it.” — Matt Murphy (@Matt_Murphy04) September 17, 2021

Grant Riller (@grantriller97) on joining the @sixers: “The history behind the organization. The history of the city. Growing up, I watched the Sixers on TV all the time… I know how much of a historic organization it is and I'm just happy to be a part of it.” — Matt Murphy (@Matt_Murphy04) September 17, 2021

For fans craving round-the-clock coverage, there's also The 76ers Scoop, the 76ers Podcast Network's daily short-form update. New episodes are published the morning of and morning after every Sixers' game, and give you all the news, soundbites and highlights you need in five minutes.

Follow 76ers Insiders and The 76ers Scoop wherever you get your podcasts.