Danny Green sixers podcast

Green, Korkmaz and More Ahead of Sixers Training Camp | 76ers Podcast Network Quotebook

Ahead of Sixers Training Camp, the '76ers Insiders' podcast features recent, in-depth interviews with Danny Green, Furkan Korkmaz and More
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Sep 20, 2021

With the 76ers' 2021 Media Day and Training Camp approaching, it's the start of a new season.

And with a new season comes more content from the 76ers Podcast Network.

Fans can dive back in right now with a series of exclusive, in-depth interviews featuring various 76ers players. Danny Green, Furkan KorkmazAaron Henry and Grant Riller are among the most recent guests, with more interviews set to be published soon.

Below are excerpts from those conversations:

For fans craving round-the-clock coverage, there's also The 76ers Scoop, the 76ers Podcast Network's daily short-form update. New episodes are published the morning of and morning after every Sixers' game, and give you all the news, soundbites and highlights you need in five minutes.

Follow 76ers Insiders and The 76ers Scoop wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags
Green, Danny, Henry, Aaron, Korkmaz, Furkan, Riller, Grant, 76ers

Related Content

Green, Danny

Henry, Aaron

Korkmaz, Furkan

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter