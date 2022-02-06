76ers Close Road Trip in Chicago

The 76ers (31-21) will close their two-game road trip with a Sunday matinee in Chicago, visiting the Bulls (33-19).

The Sixers will be looking to bounce back after falling at the first stop, 107-98, Friday in Dallas.

Joel Embiid was the team’s scoring leader Friday, recording a 27-point, 13-rebound double-double, plus four assists, two steals, and three blocks.

Tyrese Maxey added 18 points, two rebounds, and six assists.

As of Saturday evening, Embiid leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 29.0 points per game. The five-time All-Star also leads the league in free throws attempted (11.1 FTA) and free throws made (9.0 FTM).

Sunday’s matchup offers the Sixers a chance at their third win this season against the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference, after beating the Bulls twice on Nov. 3 and Nov. 6.

In the first win on Nov. 3 in South Philadelphia, Seth Curry led the way for the Sixers, finishing with 22 points on 9-for-14 shooting, plus five rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

Embiid added 18 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, while Georges Niang added a bench-high 18 points and three boards.

Seven Sixers finished in double-figures in the second victory in Chicago, with Embiid leading the way, notching a 30-point, 16-rebound double-double, plus three assists and two blocks.

Furkan Korkmaz added 25 points on very efficient 9-for-13 shooting from the field and 7-for-9 shooting from deep.

Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder soreness) and Korkmaz (left knee soreness) are questionable for Sunday’s meeting, while Shake Milton (back contusion) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out. Paul Reed and Jaden Springer are on assignment with the Blue Coats.

Sunday’s matchup tips at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Bulls are 6-4 in their last 10 games, and are 19-6 at home this season thus far.

Chicago won its last outing, Friday at Indiana, 122-115. Nikola Vucevic led the way in the victory, notching a 36-point, 17-rebound double-double, plus four assists and three blocks. Vucevic shot 16-for-21 from the field.

DeMar DeRozan added 31 points, five rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and a block in Friday’s victory. Chicago shot 54.4% from the field overall.

Zach LaVine (right midback spasms) and Coby White (right adductor strain) are questionable for Sunday’s meeting. Lonzo Ball (left meniscus tear), Alex Caruso (right wrist fracture), Derrick Jones Jr. (right finger fracture), Patrick Williams (left wrist ligament tear), and Marko Simonovic (G League - on assignment) are out.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic