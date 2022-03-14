76ers Host Denver for Latter End of Back-to-Back

The 76ers (41-25) are back home in South Philadelphia, hosting the Denver Nuggets (40-28) for the second night of a back-to-back at The Center.

The away-home back-to-back closer comes on the heels of Sunday’s overtime victory in Orlando, as the Sixers covered a 17-point deficit to win, 116-114.

Joel Embiid led the way for the Sixers against the Magic, finishing with a 35-point, 16-rebound double-double, plus seven assists, two blocks, and a steal.

Tobias Harris recorded 26 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and a block, plus the eventual game-winner. Harris shot 10-for-18 from the field, 3-for-5 from long range, and 3-for-3 from the foul line.

James Harden also totalled 26 points, along with six rebounds and six assists, while Georges Niang scored a bench-high 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting and 4-for-8 shooting from long range, plus four rebounds.

Postgame, Niang discussed Harris’ heroics and his holistic impact on the team.

“Tobias is such an unselfish person,” Niang said. “He’s sacrificed so much for this team, sacrificing individual accolades, individual statistics.

“He’s really the spirit of this team, and really lifts us up. I’m happy for him because I know how much hard work he puts into his game. He deserves all the accolades and praise that come his way after a performance like this.”

Harris explained that his commitment to adaptability has been key to success in recent weeks.

“You have to adapt to the style of play,” Harris said postgame. “It’s more being ready catch-and-shoot-wise. For me, to be honest, this is the first time in my career that that has been my role and niche.

“I’m evaluating, watching film, going into the gym putting up extra shots, staying in rhythm - because I’m an adaptor. I’ve always been an adaptor in any situation. It’s about figuring out ways to be very efficient in that role, whether it’s 18 shots or eight shots. I’ve been in the gym every day putting in time, putting in effort. It’s paid off.”

The then-shorthanded Sixers won their first meeting with the Nuggets this season, 103-89, on Nov. 18 in Denver. Tyrese Maxey was the team’s leading scorer in the victory, finishing with 22 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block.

Danny Green (finger laceration) has been upgraded to probable versus Denver.

Monday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Nuggets (40-28) have dropped their last two games, versus the Warriors on Thursday, 113-102, and against the Raptors Saturday, 127-115.

Prior to the pair of losses, Denver had won 10 of its last 12.

Nikola Jokic has scored double-doubles in his last five outings, most recently notching 26 points and 10 rebounds Saturday. Jokic leads the Nuggets in scoring (26.1 ppg), rebounds (13.8 rpg), assists (8.1 apg), steals (1.3 spg), and blocks (0.8 bpg).

Aaron Gordon (right foot soreness) and Zeke Nnaji (bilateral knee soreness) are questionable for Monday’s matchup, while Vlatko Cancar (right foot soreness), Jamal Murray (left knee injury recovery), and Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar spine surgery), are out.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / ESPN

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Related Links:

Quick Facts | DeAndre Jordan

Quick Facts | James Harden





