Game Preview | Team Aims to Tap Into Home Confidence

Maybe it was the 18th game of the season.

Maybe it could end up being something more.

Jimmy Butler’s clutch two-way performance in the closing seconds of Saturday’s overtime battle with the Charlotte Hornets produced a memorable 122-119 victory. That fact can’t be disputed.

As for the win ultimately carrying any kind of long-term significance, Brett Brown seems to think that down the road, it very well could.

Timing was as much a factor as anything in shaping this belief.

“It feels great,” Brown said of Saturday’s dramatic victory. “There are mini defining moments in everybody’s season. You can take a left turn or you can take a right turn.”

Brown’s gut, informed by three decades of basketball coaching experience, told him that with Saturday’s triumph, the Sixers continued to move in a positive direction.

“The NBA, it can sweep you in a great current, or it can suck you out to sea. Life moves fast around here. [The win] was fantastic for the group, especially the way that it happened.”

Why did this particular juncture of the schedule stand out to Brown?

For starters, his club had been traveling for the better part of three weeks. Saturday marked its sixth road outing in eight games.

In addition to racking up travel miles, there have been a bunch of back-to-backs, the fifth already this season concluding Saturday in the Queen City.

Furthermore, the Sixers have played more overall games (18) than any other NBA team.

Then, this past week, as exciting as the Butler trade was, the team found itself having to adjust to considerable change on the fly. Two starters were gone in an instant, while an incoming All-Star needed to be on-boarded, and quickly.

So, in a word or two, yeah, there’s been a lot going on lately.

“I think stuff like this brings you a little bit closer together, and makes coaching staffs a little bit smarter,” said Brown of the most recent stretch of the Sixers’ slate. “You see people under at times extreme adversity. That’s just life in our league, and I think our team has managed it well.”

On the immediate horizon, however, the Sixers will have an extended stretch at home. Nine of their next 12 contests will be held at The Center.

“You take a deep breath,” Brown said. “It’s still NBA basketball, but it’s done on more civil terms, sane terms than the hectic pace we have just experienced.”

It’s a switch in pace the Sixers have earned.

“I think it’s great, especially going home,” said Ben Simmons. “We have a lot of confidence playing at home.”

The results bear that quality out. The Sixers haven’t lost at The Center since March 13th, a span of 18 regular season games.

The Phoenix Suns are certainly young, with two of this year’s top 12 draft picks on their roster (no. 1 DeAndre Ayton, no. 12 Mikal Bridges). Phoenix also boasts Devin Booker, the gifted scorer who last season scored 46 points in the Suns’ lone stop at The Center.

Phoenix is two games removed from a 20-point home win over the San Antonio Spurs. Prior to that, the Suns, had dropped 11 of 12.

