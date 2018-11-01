Game Preview | On Offense, "Paint-to-Great" Mindset, Spacing Remain Focal Points

Scene Setter:

As the 76ers (4-4) begin to wind down their first 10-game chunk of the season, they remain focused on improvement.

On the offensive side of the ball in particular, Brett Brown has zeroed in on a couple key points of emphasis.

In respect to Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz, the team’s primary ball handlers and distributors, Brown wants the former no. 1 picks thinking “paint-to-great.”

If the saying sounds like it’s got a familiar ring, it should. Over the course of his six-year tenure with the Sixers, Brown has frequently referenced the idea of “good-to-great” passing.

As for “paint-to-great?”

“You get into the paint, [then] what do you do in the paint?”

So far, Brown feels Simmons and Fultz have done a good job with the first part - attacking the lane and reaching the basket.

Where Brown would like to see Simmons and Fultz grow is the “what-happens-next” element of the equation.

Maybe they decide to drive for a lay-up or dunk…

...or, after probing the paint, perhaps it’s a dish to the appropriate outlet.

“That’s the messaging,” said Brown.

Beyond the “paint-to-great” concept, Brown constantly scrutinizes spacing around Joel Embiid.

“I think it’s as important as anything as I do offensively,” Brown said earlier this week.

And why is that?

According to Brown, no general playtype in the Sixers’ offense is run more regularly than post ups for Embiid.

As of Thursday, the 7-foot All-Star ranked second in the NBA in frontcourt touches (55.5 per game), and fourth in post-ups (9.6 per game).

Given the extra defensive attention Embiid often commands, opportunities open up for his teammates. The better the spacing, the more optimal the environment in which to execute.

“When the ball goes into Joel, the homebase, the homeplate floor spots we need to have filled are pretty disciplined. What we do after that, we have to get better on.”

That consists of off-the-ball things like slashing and movement.

“That’s where we have to be good from an intellectual standpoint,” said Brown, who received what he described as a “master course” education in post spacing around bigs during the 12 seasons he spent with Tim Duncan in San Antonio.

“We put time into it, we coach it a lot, and we talk about it a lot. I think [Embiid] has gotten better, and I think the team’s gotten better as well.”

The hope is that with more and more game reps, those trends continue.

Opponent Outlook:

In the midst of a three-game, cross-country trip that takes them all the way from the American heartland to central Florida, the LA Clippers will enter Thursday’s match-up coming off a 128-110 road loss to Oklahoma City.

Before that, the Clips had won four out of five after a season-opening loss to Denver. They also went unbeaten in five pre-season games.

As for what this preliminary success points to, that remains to be seen.

Clear, however, is that despite having moved on from the quartet of Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, Chris Paul, and JJ Redick, the Clippers - now with veterans like Tobias Harris and Danilo Gallinari - are competing.

