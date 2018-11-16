Game Preview | Now, Butler's Home Debut

Scene Setter:

There was indeed a lot of fanfare surrounding Jimmy Butler’s 76ers (9-7) debut - a 14-point, four-rebound, two-assist effort in Wednesday’s loss at Orlando.

Friday night, when the four-time All-Star makes his first appearance in front of the home crowd, figures to be ridiculous.

The Center will once again be sold out, as has been the case seven times already this season, and all of last year too.

The Utah Jazz will be in town, bringing an exciting match-up that will pit the NBA’s top two defensive big men (Joel Embiid, Rudy Gobert) against one another.

Last year’s top two Rookie of the Year finishers, Ben Simmons (the winner) and Donovan Mitchell, will be on the floor as well.

All eyes, however, figure to be on Butler. To the Sixers, he brings long-coveted veteran star power, a quality the team has been without since…Elton Brand, the man who traded for Butler, played here, or the Allen Iverson days?

The pitch in South Philadelphia Friday should be that of the fever variety.

“I know it’s going to be a little bit crazy,” Butler said in Orlando, when asked to look ahead to Friday’s tilt. “I’m glad. It’s a new home for me, so I’m excited to get out there and play on, now, my home court in front of those fans.”

For a franchise that has made a fair share of memorable moments for fans in recent years, Friday could provide one of the best yet.

Opponent Outlook:

The Utah Jazz (7-7) had a three-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday in ignominious fashion. They endured a 50-point loss for the first time in franchise history, 118-68, at Dallas.

Donovan Mitchell leads Utah in scoring, at 20.4 points per game. Rudy Gobert, the 2018 Defensive Player of the Year, has cranked out 13 double-doubles this season, second only to Joel Embiid, who has 15.

