Game Preview | New Starting Unit Quickly Showing Signs of Cohesion

Scanning the stat sheet from Wednesday’s 121-120 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, Brett Brown came across something that stood out.

All five of the 76ers’ (13-7) starters, plus one reserve, finished in double-figures, with at least 13 points. Beyond that, all but one member of the recently-revamped top unit pulled down a minimum of six rebounds.

That’s some pretty solid balance.

To Brown, now a quarter of the way through his sixth season as the Sixers’ head coach, he took the development as an encouraging, albeit early, sign.

“I think we’re getting better,” said Brown, who, just five games ago, made significant changes to his first-string contingent.

Jimmy Butler, acquired November 12th in a trade with Minnesota, was immediately added to the group, as was JJ Redick, who began the year on the bench (in first halves, at least).

Veteran Wilson Chandler, meanwhile, moved into the starting line-up the game before Butler’s arrival. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have been starters since Game 1.

“That starting group is starting to get more familiar with each other,” Brown said. “You can see different parts of the game with play calls, where there are some winks and blinks and nuaces to some of the things we’re doing.”

Over the Sixers’ last four games, all wins, the Simmons-Redick-Butler-Chandler-Embiid combo has generated a 15.7 net rating. That figure is fourth-best among all NBA five-man line-ups that have logged at least 45 minutes together during this same stretch.

Brown sees an egalitarian quintet emerging.

He thinks the starters are “embracing” an equal opportunity motion offense, and that his club, across the board, is getting more and more comfortable with the switching wrinkles introduced to the defense in the preseason.

“Our defense is evolving to instinctually make decisions reading Joel, and the pieces behind that,” said Brown.

Brown, of course, is and has always been focused first and foremost on defense.

As of Friday morning, the Sixers placed eighth overall with a defensive rating of 107.0 points allowed per 100.0 possessions.

Simmons, Redick, Butler, Chandler, and Embiid, however, have been even better. Their combined defensive rating amidst the Sixers’ season-long winning streak is a heady 93.2.

“Slowly, we’re getting there,” Brown said. “Ultimately, I feel really confident we’re on the right path, we’re on the right track to grow a defense that can defend in, what we hope, might be May and June.”

Through one month, no team in the NBA has won fewer games than the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-14).

Obviously, an adjustment period is to be expected when a guy who’s arguably the best player on the planet departs in the off-season. But the situation in Cleveland got tough, and quick.

Tyronn Lue was let go as head coach after only six games, all losses. Kevin Love, it was recently reported, isn’t expected to return from a toe injury until January.

The Cavs played previously on Wednesday, a 109-105 home loss to LeBron James and his new team, the Los Angeles Lakers. The Akron, OH native went for 32 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists.

