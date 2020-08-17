Finding Action for Words

The scene and sounds were serene.

Bright sunshine offered just the right amount of natural lighting.

Birds chirped away.

And there on the Zoom screen was Brett Brown, seated on his patio, framed perfectly between a set of double doors leading back to his family's Tudor-style house - the kind with stones, bricks, and triangular pitched roofs commonly found in Southeastern Pennsylvania's rolling suburbs.

The idyllic portrait was no Virtual Background - just a glimpse into the home life Brown has carved out for himself since he was hired to coach the 76ers seven summers ago.

On this warm, yet still-not-suffocatingly oppressive late June morning, the setting seemed comfortable.

But Brown was not a man at peace.

Quite the opposite.

He sounded upset. Angry. Remorseful. Emboldened. Motivated.

More than anything, Brown sounded humbled.

The murder of George Floyd hit home. It hit hard, and it hurt.

Talk to Brown for even just a little bit about anything besides basketball, and you'll quickly conclude the 59-year old is a learned, studied, worldly guy.

This is no accident.

He lived in Australia for almost two decades, met his wife there, has extended family all over the globe, and is a relentless consumer of news. He stays on top of current events by not only monitoring domestic media outlets, but foreign ones like the BBC and Al-Jazeera as well.

Regardless of your background, untangling both the shallow and deep-seeded issues that precipitated Floyd's killing and the societal powder keg that burst in its aftermath is heavy-lifting for any one person, let alone a country or planet.

But Brown wants to try to do his part.

In the days immediately following May 25, Brown and his peers from the National Basketball Coaches Association got on a call, and swiftly decided they should use their individual and collective influence to push for change.

One byproduct of the conversation was the creation of a racial injustice subcommittee made up of 11 NBCA members. Brown is part of the group, and helped draft the statement the NBCA published on Jun. 1 in the wake of Floyd's death.

"As we crafted what we wanted to say, we went into it [thinking] whatever we really feel, we can't tap dance," Brown said during an interview earlier this summer.

The NBCA went with a raw sentiment, underscored by strong verbiage and a clear, unequivocal stance.

"We wanted to figure out how we, as a coaching body, can have some level impact?"

Since the first NBCA racial injustice subcommittee conducted its first meeting, hours of Zooms have followed - at least one meeting per week, sometimes more. These sessions featured guest speakers representing prominent national organizations like #8CANTWAIT, the Obama Foundation, and My Brother's Keeper that advocate for the type of policing and racial injustice reforms the NBCA is aiming to support.

"Education is the foundation for knowledge, " said Brown. "It allows all of us to form educated opinions and sift through as best we can the emotional side of how frustrating this whole thing - and ['frustrating] is such a polite word - makes all of us feel."

Brown went a step further, making a point to gain a better understanding of racial issues at the local level. He spoke to current Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Danielle Outlaw; Charles Ramsey, who held the same post from 2008 through 2016; and leaders from the interfaith non-profit POWER Philadelphia.

Scott Thompson, the former Camden County police chief widely praised for implementing progressive tactics that built trust between law enforcement and the Camden community, was a sounding board for Brown as well.

"You learn a lot of bad, you learn some good," Brown said. "It's been a current event lesson that you get to a point where you're ashamed as a white man. "There are many times that I am ashamed, and that doesn't feel so good. You want to figure out what's your role, how can you help."

In addition to contributing to the NBCA's racial injustice campaign, Brown wasted no time engaging Sixers' players and assistant coaches on the topic.

As it turned out, the club had a previously-scheduled Zoom on the books shortly after video of Floyd's murder surfaced. Brown can't remember whether the date was May 26 or May 27, but he does remember what he said to open the meeting:

"I don't feel at all comfortable talking basketball, and we're not. I want to talk about George Floyd. I'm hoping that without stepping out of my own bounds to get your own take on this. What are your own personal stories?"

Brown was blown away by the participation.

"Everybody shared their story," he said, "and your jaw drops. People who I didn't think might speak a lot all of a sudden wanted the mic and wouldn't let it go."

Even after the NBA and National Basketball Players Association agreed to restart the 2019-20 season, Brown initially kept sports on the backburner during virtual interactions with the club.

"[The first] Zoom calls with the team had nothing to do with basketball. Nothing, zero. That's my choice. It's inappropriate to talk about what's going to happen in Orlando. There's some stuff going on right now [and] I want to hear my guys. I want to know, 'What do you think?'

"Man to man, everybody got their stage, and that was eye opening to me."

As the NBCA and 76ers implement their respective racial injustice action plans, Brown knows what he doesn't want to see: virtue signaling devoid of follow through.

Put another way, Brown thinks public declarations calling for change are all well and good. But actions have to back up words.

For his own part, Brown has looked in the mirror. He's willing to admit he's probably been part of the problem.

"Everybody right now in my opinion is trying to figure out, 'What can I do to make a difference?' especially as a white man," said Brown. "I've told you candidly, I am ashamed. I am ashamed. I've been in the league for 20 years. I've gone to the Martin Luther King Museum many, many times. You walk out of there with your players and you end up turning and apologizing. "The virtue signaling is that [people's] hearts are in the right place, but it's fleeting. You put your hand up and find some kind of self worth. We want to get away from that."

Since the Sixers regrouped in the middle of July and subsequently bunkered down inside the NBA Bubble in Orlando, racial justice has remained ever-present on their collective consciousness.

And as determined as Brett Brown is to help deliver the franchise and its fans a championship, he's pledged to keep his eye on the ball.

"I hope everyone takes this sadly unique period in all of our lives and understands at some point, something's got to give, something's got to change. Why not now? Really, why not now?