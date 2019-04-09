Final Back-to-Back Begins Against All-Time Great

Scene Setter:

Facing the Miami Heat (38-21) Tuesday at American Airlines Arena, the 76ers (50-30) will have their second-to-last opportunity to gather pre-playoff reps and learn more about their bench.

It might also be one last chance to go up against an all-time great.

The Sixers have won both meetings this season against the Heat, most recently a 106-102 win in South Philadelphia on Feb. 21.

Tobias Harris led his team in scoring that night, posting 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Only Boban Marjanovic out-rebounded Harris, hauling in 12 boards.

Tobi and Bobi are both expected to play in Miami, while Joel Embiid (left knee soreness), JJ Redick (back tightness), and James Ennis III (right quad contusion) were listed out via the NBA’s Monday evening official injury report.

For support, the Sixers will turn to their bench -- a bench that came up big Saturday in Chicago, scoring a collective 40 points.

One of those players, Zhaire Smith, has received increased playing time lately. He collected six points and three rebounds in 17 minutes last Thursday against Milwaukee, then provided three points and three boards in 16 minutes at Chicago.

“I think defensively he’s extremely gifted,” Brett Brown said. “I think he can be a solid defensive player almost immediately.”

The team notched back-to-back 50-win seasons in Chicago, marking a first since 1984-85 and 1985-86.

Tuesday’s contest in South Florida could be the final home game for 13-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion, and 2006 Finals MVP Dwyane Wade. Miami currently occupies the 10th seed in the East with two games to play.

Wade has played 15 seasons with the Heat.

Following the previous match-up between the Sixers and Miami, Wade shared his now-traditional jersey swap moment with Ben Simmons.

“For me growing up, I used to wear his shoes,” Simmons said. “I think it's just an amazing feeling to be out there with a legend like that.”

Opponent Outlook:

The final leg of Miami’s playoff pursuit has not gone as planned, as the team has dropped four straight. The Heat now trail the Detroit Pistons by a single game, and are tied with the Charlotte Hornets in the tenth seed. Josh Richardson leads Miami in scoring, averaging 16.6 points per game. Coming off the bench all season long, Wade is the team’s second-highest scorer (14.7 ppg).

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app