Family, Fans, & Full of Spirit

FAMILY, FANS, & SPIRITS FILLED

From an injured foot, to a hospital bed, to finally getting back on the basketball court, the ride undertaken by Zhaire Smith in his first professional campaign has been one of unexpected turns, and an admirable resilience to keep pushing forward.

Set to close out the season with the 76ers, the teenager’s journey earlier this week brought him to familiar territory.

The Dallas - Fort Worth area is home for Smith, who grew up in the suburb of Garland, about a half hour drive northeast of Downtown.

For college, he then shipped across the state, playing his lone NCAA season at Texas Tech, where he helped trigger a turnaround for the now Final Four-bound program.

By most accounts, Smith is a relatively quiet kid - very business like, constantly conducting himself with a ‘yes sir, no sir’ level of politeness.

He didn’t make a huge deal about his second-ever NBA appearance coming at American Airlines Center, allowing only that it meant “a little.”

“It’s pretty cool, glad to be back home. I was here last year with Texas Tech, beat SFU [Stephen F. Austin] and Florida in the Tournament. We made a good run.”

Based on the pre-game scene alone, however, Monday wasn’t the typical run-of-the-mill game night for Smith.

He had the chance to catch up with family...

...and mingle with a handful of rabid Red Raider fans who gathered courtside in hopes of snapping a selfie, or snagging an autograph. Smith spent a few minutes obliging.

“It’s real cool. I love the Texas Tech fans. They give me nothing but good feedback and positivity. I’m beyond proud of the team. They’re playing hard, I’m watching every single game. I believe they’re going to win it all.”

While unexpected circumstances this season limited Smith’s opportunities to show off the tantalizing qualities that made him such a coveted prospect, Brett Brown has certainly seen enough to be sold on the no. 16 pick’s intangibles.

“From where he was to where he is, it’s a remarkable story of perseverance, of toughness. What he went through this year says a lot about the person - it really speaks volumes. For that reason, I think his athleticism and a skill set that’s growing combined with the human side of it is pretty impressive.”

Smith credits his support network for helping him along the way.

“It was a lot of ups and downs, but really, that was my first time facing adversity. My family and friends, just everybody who’s really close to me. There were a lot of people from the [coaching] staff, and players texting me that they were keeping me in their prayers.”

When it comes to young blue-chippers overcoming obstacles, Ben Simmons certainly has learned a thing or two. He’s been more than willing to share common ground.

“Zhaire’s a good kid. Off the floor, he’s a great person. On the floor, he works hard. He didn’t have the start you’d want as a rookie, but he’s been working hard, and it’s paying off. Everyone goes through different problems in their life. He’s gotten through that. Now he’s got to build that confidence back up and keep playing.”

With the regular season winding down, and the playoffs on the horizon, Smith is also looking forward to a summer of full health, and continued development. For the moment, simply being able to reach the finish line, surrounded the Sixers and his teammates has brought him to a positive place.

“It lifts my spirits a lot. I’ve become close with everybody. We talk about off-court stuff and just have fun, hanging out with the guys.”





As it should be for any 19-year old hoping to deliver on the potential of a promising career.