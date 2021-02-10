Defense Shines in Win Over Kings

The 76ers’ (18-7) late-game defense has done it again.

After a back-and-forth affair in Sacramento, the Sixers held the Kings (12-12) to just 20 points in the third and fourth quarters to grind out a 119-111 win.

The Sixers are now a perfect 14-0 when all five starters play.

Tobias Harris’ breakout fourth quarter also left a mark, scoring 12 points in the final frame alone, helping the Sixers take a 12-point advantage in the frame (32-20).

The fourth quarter defense, headlined by Matisse Thybulle’s work on De’Aaron Fox, held the Kings to shoot just 29.7% from the field and 20.0% from long range in the fourth period.

Fox led the Kings with a 34-point, 10-assist double-double, plus six rebounds, and a steal, but went 3-for-13 from the field in the decisive fourth quarter.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid was a monster on the boards, grabbing a game-high 17 rebounds along with his 25 points, six assists, two steals, and two blocks. The big man got to the free throw line 14 times, and converted on 13 of his attempts.

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double, shooting 8-for-15 from the field and 4-for-4 from the foul line in 41 minutes of play.



Harris made four of his five field goal attempts in the fourth period, including two 3-pointers and two free throws, finishing with 12 points and six boards in the frame.

Seth Curry

Curry had his best outing since returning from his time away (due to health and safety protocols), finishing with 22 points, three rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Curry hit four of his six 3-point attempts, and made all four of his free throws.



Curry scored 16 of his 22 points in the first half, helping the Sixers hang around until their pivotal second half run.

Ben Simmons

Simmons finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, and a steal, tying with Embiid to finish at a game-high +9.

Quote to Note:

Defensive duo getting it done.

.@BenSimmons25 loves playing defense with @MatisseThybulle: "I look at him sometimes and I say, 'Hey, it’s time to lock up.' And that’s what he did in the fourth quarter." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) February 10, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers are headed to Portland, to face the Trail Blazers for the second consecutive Thursday. Portland beat the Sixers at home on Feb. 4, 121-105.

The Blazers have split their last eight games, 4-4, including a 106-97 win over the Orlando Magic.

Damian Lillard led Portland in scoring tuesday, finishing with 36 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal.