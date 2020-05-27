On This Date | Erving Makes MVP History

On this date in 1981, Julius Erving won his fourth Most Valuable Player award.

After winning the award three times during his ABA career (1974, 1975, 1976), Erving's 1981 NBA MVP made him the first and only player to earn MVP honors in both leagues.

Erving’s NBA MVP came in his fifth season with the 76ers and his 10th year as a pro, during which he averaged 24.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks.

Over the course of his illustrious career, the Hall-of-Famer averaged 24.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Coached by Billy Cunningham, the 1980-81 76ers finished with a 62-20 record, ultimately reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.