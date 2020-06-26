On This Date | Embiid Becomes a 76er

On this date in 2014, Joel Embiid became a Philadelphia 76er, drafted with the third overall pick.

Embiid joined the Sixers after his freshman campaign at the University of Kansas, during which he averaged 11.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game. He also earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors as a freshman.

The big man went on to average 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.5 blocks in his rookie season.

Over his first four seasons as a Sixer, Embiid has averaged 24.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game.

At just 26 years old, Embiid is also already a three-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA team member, and a two-time All-Defensive team member.