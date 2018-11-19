Team, Harris Family Charitable Foundation to Honor All-Star Students

PHILADELPHIA – NOV. 19, 2018 – Today, the Harris Family Charitable Foundation and Philadelphia 76ers will honor After-School All-Stars (ASAS) Philadelphia and Camden students, staff and partners for their academics, teamwork and spirit during the 76ers home game against the Phoenix Suns.

Throughout the game, After-School All-Stars Philadelphia and Camden will be featured on-screen and through on-court presentations honoring all-star students, staff, and key school partners. Students from ASAS school sites in Camden, New Jersey (Mastery Charter Schools Molina Upper Elementary and Cramer Hill Elementary) will also be in attendance at the game, with two students from the ASAS school site Cramer Hill Elementary participating in the Captain’s Huddle and Official Game Ball presentation.

The evening was made possible by Josh and Marjorie Harris, founders of the Harris Family Charitable Foundation and Managing Partners of the Philadelphia 76ers. Through a three-year, more than $900,0000 grant, the Harris Family Charitable Foundation has partnered with After-School All-Stars to create after-school programs in several target geographical areas, including Philadelphia and Camden.

Staff and Students being honored include:

Strong Kid of the Game, presented by The Rothenberg Law Firm:

Daniel Garcia, 8th Grade, ASAS Philadelphia and Camden student at Mastery Charter Molina Upper Elementary school site (Camden)

New Era Tip of the Cap:

Samaa Williams, 7th Grade, ASAS Philadelphia and Camden student at Mastery Charter Molina Upper Elementary school site (Camden)

Game Changer Award, presented by Firstrust Bank:

Ms. Rickia Reid, Principal, Mastery Charter Molina Upper Elementary School (Camden)

Ms. Jessie Gismondi, Principal, Mastery Charter Cramer Hill Elementary School (Camden)

Official Game Ball Presentation:

Arieyahanna Allen, 6th Grade, ASAS Philadelphia and Camden student at Mastery Charter Cramer Hill Elementary school site (Camden)

Captain’s Huddle:

Keon Ebanks, 6th Grade, ASAS Philadelphia and Camden student at Mastery Charter Cramer Hill Elementary school site (Camden)

Toyota Salute of the Game:

Fred Whiten, Show Your Work Coordinator, After-School All-Stars Philadelphia and Camden