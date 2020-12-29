Team Closes Out Season of Giving

Just one day prior to the 76ers' 2020-21 season opener, the team visited the Bartram Village Community Center in Southwest Philadelphia to welcome the 15 newest members of the organization.

By way of honorary one-day contracts, 15 youth, selected by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, were treated to a day of surprises as part of the team’s annual Holiday Hoopla, presented by The GIANT Company.

While these 15 youth did not suit up for the team’s opener against the Washington Wizards on Dec. 23, they all did receive their very own customized jersey and gifts from their holiday wish list.

“While [Holiday Hoopla] may look different this year, we know that this once-in-a-lifetime experience will bring some much-needed joy and create unforgettable memories for the kids and their families,” said Matt Simon, Chief Marketing Officer, The GIANT Company.

Each year, Holiday Hoopla is just one of the signature events that the team hosts as part of the Season of Giving. This year’s initiative tipped-off back in November when the 76ers and Toyota teamed up as part of their Stars and Stripes platform.

In support of their conjoined, year-round efforts to celebrate the nation’s military, the 76ers and Toyota, in partnership with community partner Operation Gratitude, donated 1,000 co-branded face masks to the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center in Philadelphia, as well as care kits for every single veteran the Center serves.

On Dec. 18, the 76ers and all-star Joel Embiid partnered with The GIANT Company and community partner Unity in the Community to help surprise five Philadelphia families for the holidays. As part of the event, Embiid provided each family with fresh groceries and rent or mortgage support for an entire year, plus new winter coats and a pair of his signature sneakers.

“The 76ers always show up and they always show love,” said Anton Moore, Founder, Unity in the Community.

In partnership with Snipes, the 76ers assisted two local Philadelphia community organizations with toy and coat drives.

“Snipes would not exist without the support of the communities we serve, so you can expect that Snipes will continue to find ways to not only support, but to also empower the folks that shop with us day in and day out,” said Adam Herstig, Snipes Vice President of Marketing. “Together with the 76ers, we can confidently say that this is just one piece of a bigger puzzle.”

On Dec. 11, the 76ers and Snipes worked with community partner A Humbled Heart to provide and distribute holiday toys, necessary food items to nearly 300 families from the Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

The following week, the 76ers and Snipes joined forces once again, this time with Philadelphia’s famed Chosen League commissioner Rahim Thompson and his wife Tanisha Thompson for their 4th Annual “Serve The People and God Will Serve You” Spirit of Christmas event. The event provided holiday toys, winter coats and more to the Woodstock Family Center in North Philadelphia.

“This event is very important to me because my mother Octavia Danielson and I were homeless for a while when I was younger,” said Rahim Thompson. “It was shelters like Woodstock that provided us a roof over our head and food to eat while my mother got us situated.”

In Camden, the 76ers also partnered with Cooper University Health Care to spread joy throughout the city this holiday season.

Just days before Christmas, members of the 76ers organization, including mascot Franklin and Squad 76, were joined by representatives from Cooper as the two organizations donated nearly 1,000 new, unwrapped toys to Camden’s Center for Family Services.

“We are excited to be able to bring smiles of joy to the faces of children during this season, especially during such a difficult year,” said Kevin O’Dowd, Co-CEO of Cooper University Health Care. “We thank the 76ers for helping to make this happen and for their commitment to the residents of Camden.”

Year-round the 76ers are committed to supporting the communities in which their fans live, work and play. The holiday season is no different. This, and every year, the 76ers proudly do their part to spread holiday cheer as part of the league’s Season of Giving initiative.