Summer Shore Tour Gives Fans Chance to Interact with Team

Written for Sixers.com by Ryan O'Neil

The 2018 Sixers Summer Shore Tour presented by Dunkin’ Donuts will return at the end of August, which marks the 19th summer in a row that the team will travel to the Jersey Shore to engage with fans, and the second year the event will feature a “tour” format.

The players who will take part in the Tour have yet to be announced, but last year Robert Covington and Markelle Fultz were among the players involved.

This year, the Summer Shore Tour will take place from August 21st through August 25th, and go to Ocean City, Cape May, Wildwood, Avalon, and Stone Harbor.

The team’s Entertainment Squad will also accompany the tour, including the Dunk Squad, the Sixers Dancers, Franklin, and the Stixers.

The organization loves to engage with the community, and President of Business Operations Chris Heck believes Shore Tour achieves that goal.

“The Summer Shore Tour is one of our favorite events of the year. It gives us an opportunity to engage with our fans in a really unique setting,” he said. “There is an incredible buzz surrounding our team and the Jersey Shore is the perfect backdrop for our fans, players and staff members to come together and celebrate as we prepare for the 2018-19 season.”

Last summer, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment CEO Scott O’Neil spoke about the history of the team’s trips to the Shore, and the importance of spending time with the fans.

“This is kind of a rite of passage: our first round picks to be here the last 18 years, and I hope they’re here for the next 25 years,” he said. “We have incredible players with great character, who love being in and around where our fans are.”

One week, three towns, four players, and tons of fun at Summer Shore Tour presented by @DunkinPhilly. | https://t.co/dLCqvTiJao pic.twitter.com/HN5iz4hFtY — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 28, 2017

The Summer Shore Tour is for fans of all ages, and there will be activities for everyone who attends. If you’re at the Shore this summer, make sure to stop by and get excited for the upcoming season!

