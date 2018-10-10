Simmons Makes Coat Donation to North Philadelphia Elementary School

BEN SIMMONS OF PHILADELPHIA 76ERS DONATES 750 WINTER COATS TO NORTH PHILADELPHIA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PHILADELPHIA — OCT. 10, 2018 — Today, Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers donated 750 new winter coats to elementary school students at North Philadelphia’s William Cramp Elementary. Simmons and the 76ers partnered with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that creates brand new, high-quality coats for children-in-need, to make the donation possible.

“These are moments I look forward to all season,” Simmons said. “Thank you to the Sixers and Operation Warm for helping me make sure we get coats to kids that need them.”

Today’s event builds on Simmons’ service in the community. Last winter, the 2018 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year surprised four families from South Philadelphia with a holiday shopping spree.

William Cramp Elementary was chosen by Simmons and Operation Warm since it is a designated Community School by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. Community schools are public schools where a full-time coordinator works with the entire school community — students, parents, teachers, administrators, service providers and neighbors — to identify the community’s most pressing needs, such as expanded medical services, after-school programming and job training. The coordinator then works with service providers and City agencies to bring these resources directly into the school.