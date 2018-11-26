Philadelphia 76ers, Toyota Pack Kits For Active Service Members and Veterans

Teamwork is necessary for any NBA team to be successful on the court. On Nov. 20, the Philadelphia 76ers teamed up with Toyota and the national nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels off the court to successfully pack 5,000 holiday, health and food kits for active duty service members and veterans.

On what was a brisk November evening, 76ers players JJ Redick, Landry Shamet, and T.J. McConnell, as well as 76ers head coach Brett Brown, and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and 76ers CEO Scott O’Neil were just a few of the more than 200 volunteers who descended upon the Boys & Girls Club of Camden County to show their gratitude this holiday season to the men and women who currently serve, and who have served as members of our nation’s armed forces.

The event began with a Sixers Entertainment pep rally, that featured Sixers Dunk Squad, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts, Sixers Dancers and team mascot Franklin. Following this signature pep rally, the volunteers heard from a number of guest speakers, including 76ers Walk In My Shoes mentee Chris Frison and his mother Mikki, before they all worked as one to pack each of the 5,000 kits.

This season, Frison represents the 76ers and Toyota’s season-long Stars & Stripes initiative in the Walk In My Shoes program. Frison is mentored by 76ers guard T.J. McConnell, who he had the opportunity to work alongside with at the event.

The 5,000 holiday, health and food kits will be received by servicemen and servicewomen currently overseas, as well as local veterans at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center.