During Holiday Season, Team Takes Time to Give Back

Amidst a busy stretch of the schedule, filled with travel and challenging opponents, the 76ers still found time to spread hope and happiness during the holiday season.

The day after the team returned from a back-to-back road trip that stopped in Cleveland and San Antonio, Mike Muscala visited Cathedral Kitchen in Camden, only a few miles from the club’s training complex, to help feed local residents.

Tuesday's event, which Muscala hosted in conjunction with Price Rite Marketplace and the Ravitz Family Foundation, was part of the NBA Season of Giving campaign. Over 400 meals were served.

“We’re giving out some delicious meals,” said Muscala. “We got some chicken, some mac and cheese, and some ribs. It looks great.”

Then on Wednesday, before playing the New York Knicks, the Sixers and StubHub partnered to throw a Holiday Hoopla at The Center for 18 local kids from the Philadelphia and Camden chapters of the Boys & Girls Club.

The afternoon was full of surprises, and began with General Manager Elton Brand announcing that everyone in the group was going to be signed to a one-day contract.

Once the children put pen to paper, and received handshakes and team hats from the two-time All-Star Brand, it was time to get ready for an on-court scrimmage. But to truly look the part of being a Sixer, some fresh threads were needed.

The reactions to the set up in the locker room were pretty priceless...

After grabbing their new gear, the Boys & Girls Club members headed to the floor, where they were introduced just like Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, or Jimmy Butler would be for a normal Sixers’ game.

Marc Jackson served as a coach for the scrimmage. While the former Sixers big man shared tips about hoops, he dispensed life advice as well.

When the games finished, there was one last order of business to take care of.

With Franklin and the Sixers Dancers giving an assist, rookies Landry Shamet and Shake Milton emerged from the Sixers’ locker room, plenty of presents in hand. Wrapped gifts were passed around to shocked and overjoyed onlookers, who quickly got down to work.

“That’s huge, just being able to give back, and to see the looks on their faces, it was crazy,” said Milton. “One girl got a Beats Pill, she was super excited. One girl was just excited about Chick-Fil-A gift card. It was really touching, and made you appreciate it.”

Kristin Mosley, a 15-year old from Philadelphia, said the day left her feeling “hyped.” She was smiling so much, she felt it in her cheeks.

“All the attention, it was awesome,” Mosley said. “I’m really thankful, I’m super thankful for this whole experience. It makes me feel really happy.”

This time of year, it was just as things should be.

Photos by Alex Subers