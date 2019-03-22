Coat Check | 03.22.19

Each week, “Coat Check” will highlight the Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.

CHECKING IN

The final home stand of the 2018-19 Delaware Blue Coats season is here.

The Blue Coats (20-28) host a pair of games this weekend at 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington. The team welcomes the Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets) on Friday and will host the Maine Red Claws (Boston Celtics) on Saturday.

This past week, 76ers two-way contract player Shake Milton continued to excel down the stretch of his rookie season. The 6-foot-6 second-round draft pick (no. 54) is averaging 27.4 points per game in his eight outings since returning from injury.

Milton has scored at least 20 points in 19 games this season, and 30 or more points in eight contests.

After a 121-111 road loss to the Windy City Bulls (Chicago Bulls) last Friday, the Blue Coats fell to Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors) and the Canton Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers) at 76ers Fieldhouse. The team closed out its road schedule on Wednesday with a 144-135 victory at the Grand Rapids Drive (Detroit Pistons), as eight players scored in double figures.

That night, Milton led the way with 35 points. It was his third 35-point game of the season and just one point shy of his season-high total of 36 points (Dec. 29 at Erie).

CATCHING UP WITH…

This week, we throw it back to Media Day to learn a little bit more about Milton, as well as NBA G League 3-point leader Jared Brownridge (183) and the G League leader in blocks per game, Norvel Pelle (2.97).

First app you open on your phone when you wake up in the morning?

Shake Milton: My Bible verse app. It just pops up with a little message of the day to get me going, then I might hop into the usual -- Twitter, Instagram, that type of stuff.

Jared Brownridge: Instagram.

Norvel Pelle: Instagram.

Favorite TV show?

SM: Martin.

JB: Power.

NP: Chopped.

Twitter or Instagram?

SM: Twitter. Twitter’s hilarious.

JB: Instagram.

NP: Instagram.

Favorite video game?

SM: Probably Call of Duty.

JB: I don’t play video games, actually.

NP: Midnight Club.

What’s your pregame ritual or routine?

SM: Get some food, get a nap, and listen to my music.

JB: Take a nap before I go to the arena.

NP: It’s weird. Before I even head to the arena, I have to clean up my whole house and have everything organized.

Go-to song or musical artist before a game?

SM: Probably Playboi Carti.

JB: Definitely Drake.

If not basketball, what sport would you play?

JB: Maybe tennis.

NP: [Laughs] I’d be a kicker in football. I’d find it to be hilarious since I’m 6’10”.

Describe yourself in one word.

SM: Confident.

JB: Entertaining.

NP: Goofy.

CHECK THESE

Shake’s one-handed dunk against Grand Rapids made SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays.

Your 2018-2019 Delaware Blue Coats, striking a pose on Photo Day.

