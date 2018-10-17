Game Recap | Simmons Debuts Strong in Defeat

Snapshot:

It was an impressive opening night for the reigning Rookie of the Year, but his efforts weren’t enough for a team trying to adapt to new rotations, while also managing some injuries and foul trouble.

Starting the new season where they ended the previous one, the 76ers (0-1) bowed to the Boston Celtics (1-0), 105-87, Tuesday at TD Garden.

Ben Simmons showed little signs of a five-month layoff, delivering the type of multi-faceted stat line that became a regular part of his historic debut campaign.

He posted a double-double of 19 points (7-14 fg, 5-11 ft) and 15 rebounds, while also finishing with eight assists, four steals, and two blocks. The Aussie registered 38 double-doubles last year, 11th-most in the NBA.

“I think it just takes times,” Simmons said of the Sixers needing to knock off some rust. “It’s a lot different than the preseason.”

While Boston rolled out an enhanced starting line-up featuring healthy All-Stars Gordon Hayward (10 pts, 5 reb) and Kyrie Irving (7 pts, 4 reb, 7 ast), it was second-year swingman Jayson Tatum and the Celts’ bench who stole the show.

Tallying 23 points, Tatum shared game-high scoring honors with Joel Embiid (9-21 fg). Boston’s reserves, meanwhile, combined for 44 points and 27 boards.

After falling behind by 14 points early in the third quarter, the Sixers put themselves in position to wrest momentum away from their hosts. Back-to-back threes from Robert Covington (8 pts, 6 reb) keyed a 10-0 run that cut the deficit to four, 61-57.

That would be as close as the Sixers got the rest of the night.

“It was a very sort of disjointed type of game for the first game,” said Brett Brown. “Give Boston credit. They forced a lot of that, but that is my initial reaction.”

Notable Nuggets:

Simmons Stands Out

Early on in Tuesday’s match-up, the 550th all-time between the Sixers and Celtics (if you count the playoffs), it became very apparent that when Ben Simmons wanted to get to the basket, he could.

He drove, he dunked, he hit turnaround hooks. Renewing a trend from last season, the bulk of his damage came in the paint.

Simmons scored all seven of his field goals (14 pts) in the key.

Brett Brown was encouraged by elements of what he saw.

“I thought Ben showed signs of incredible athleticism and a confidence to shoot some jump shots,” said the head coach, who Tuesday used the 21-year old both at the one and four positions.

By the end of his first season, Simmons ranked fourth in the league in paint scoring, at 12.7 points per game.

Also promising Tuesday was that he took 11 free throws attempts, a number he reached just four times a year ago.

Fultz's Night

In just the 18th appearance of Markelle Fultz’s young NBA career, he received his first starting assignment.

For the game, Fultz pitched in with five points (2-7 fg), three rebounds, and two assists.

Despite the defeat, there were aspects of the experience he looked back upon with fondness.

“It was just really good,” Fultz said, “just hearing my name, the crowd interacting with us. It got me hype. It got me back in the feeling of basketball season. I got a chance to get better with my teammates. It was good to be back out there.”

Fultz logged 24 minutes, about how much Brett Brown had planned to play the 2017 no. 1 pick, who came off the bench in the second half.

“Markelle is going to have steady slow growth,” said Brown, who wanted to maximize the amount of time he could deploy Fultz at point guard. “Sometimes he’s going to be just incredible, other times he’s going to be part of the NBA at a pretty young age, on a very good team.”

Embiid's Assessment

Following the Sixers’ season-opening setback, Joel Embiid told reporters he took the loss personally.

The All-Star big man also said Tuesday he had more on his mind than just hoops, an understandable admission, once the circumstances were revealed.

“It was a lot mentally,” Embiid said. “My brother [Arthur] died on this day [in 2014], so there were a lot of emotions. With the team, we just got to keep working together.

“We know we have the potential to get to where we want to, and that’s the NBA Finals, but for that, we’ve got to make the playoffs first. It’s going to be a long road, but I’m excited for the future.”

The outcome wasn’t what the Sixers travelled to Boston for, but all things being equal, it was great that on Tuesday, the night ended with real, meaningful basketball back.

An opener of any kind is great, but a home opener is greater. Thursday, the Sixers will be back at The Center, where they sold out every game last year, for the first time in the new regular season. The Chicago Bulls will be the opponent. The Sixers won the 2017-2018 series between the clubs, 2-1.