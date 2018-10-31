At the Buzzer | Round 1 of Division Rivalry Goes to Toronto

Snapshot:

Brett Brown knows it’s early.

He also felt that the 76ers’ first game of the season against Atlanta Division rival Toronto represented a noteworthy challenge.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, they were reminded the hard way that when facing a talented, deep opponent, the margin for error is that much slimmer.

In Tuesday’s 129-112 loss at Scotiabank Arena, 23 turnovers proved to be too much to overcome.

The Sixers, despite trailing by as many as 26 points, pulled within six points in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter.

Raptors’ swingman Kawhi Leonard, one of the prized acquisitions of the NBA off-season, then proceeded to shut the door. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year came up with a key steal that led to a timely lay-up, before hitting a 3-pointer that put the game out of reach.

Leonard went for 31 points (10-19 fg, 2-5 3fg, 9-10 ft), seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

Also turning in big performances for Toronto were Kyle Lowry, who added 20 points and 12 assists, and Jonas Valanciunas, responsible for 23 points off the bench.

The Sixers had a 31-point scorer of their own in Joel Embiid. The 7-foot All-Star helped fuel his club’s late push, and finished with 11 rebounds as well.

He’s now registered seven double-doubles on the new year, and became just the second player in franchise history to register five 30-point, 10-rebound showings in the first eight games of a season.

