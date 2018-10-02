At the Buzzer | Fultz Leads Strong Final Stateside Pre-Season Appearance

Snapshot:

During the early weeks of the 76ers’ (2-0) pre-season, much of the talk surrounding Markelle Fultz has been that of a promising player with emboldened confidence.

In Monday’s 120-114 victory over the Orlando Magic (0-1), that quality was on full display, and was manifested in the 20-year old’s willingness to shoot.

Whether it was the multiple corner threes attempted in the first quarter (one of which he made), or a smooth pick-and-roll 15-footer in the third frame, Fultz’s stroke was on point.

The 2017 no. 1 pick finished the evening with a Sixers Twitter-pleasing 5 for 12 effort from the field (one shot was a half-court desperation heave that fell just short at the first-half buzzer). Nine of his attempts were of the pull-up variety.

Fultz notched 12 points, while adding six rebounds, one assist, and a really impressive block on Orlando veteran D.J. Augustin. He started for the second time in as many exhibition outings.

As for the rest of the team, Joel Embiid again played well, especially at the outset of Monday’s tilt. He had his way on the interior, en route to totaling 21 points and seven boards.

Ben Simmons chipped in with nine points, five rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a game-best plus-14 rating.

The Sixers never trailed in their last preseason appearance in the States. They dominated the glass (48-35), surrendered just five offensive rebounds, and converted 30 of 36 free throws.

Up Next:

Immediately following Monday’s match-up with the Orlando Magic, it’s across the country and over the Pacific Ocean the Sixers will go, making the 7,300-mile charter flight to Shanghai. The club will stay in the city through Friday, when they open the annual NBA China Games series against the Dallas Mavericks. The two clubs will square off again next Monday in Shenzhen.