Game Recap | Fans Treated to Dominant Win in Home Opener

Snapshot:

What is it Brett Brown so often says he loves about the NBA regular season?

There’s almost always another game waiting on your doorstep.

That was the case Thursday for the 76ers (1-1), and it was certainly welcomed, following a tough season tip-off loss in Boston just 48 hours earlier.

The performance the Sixers proceeded to deliver in their sold-out home opener against the Chicago Bulls (0-1) was a thoroughly dominant one, a most encouraging bounce-back.

The final tally was 127-108

Joel Embiid got off to a strong start, and never slowed down. He scored 12 points before subbing out for the first time, en route to finishing with a game-best 30.

The All-Star also added 12 rebounds for his second double-double in as many outings, plus four blocks. It was Embiid’s seventh 30-point, 10-rebound outing as a pro.

His mindset was to be aggressive.

“I thought against Boston I was really passive at times,” Embiid said. “I was in a different mindset [Thursday]. I wanted to dominate, but at the same time, I wanted to try to use my strength, and not my head.”

Embiid’s point man, Ben Simmons, also turned in a terrific effort, needing only 24 minutes to produce his first triple-double of the new year. His evening ended with 13 points (5-8 fg, 3-3 ft), 13 boards, and 11 assists.

“I think we just kind of clicked,” said Simmons. “We were looking to get that momentum back from where we were from last year, and I finally felt like we kind of got it back a little bit.”

While Thursday’s tilt got off to a torrid start (there were a combined 79 points in the opening quarter, with Chicago up, 41-38), the Sixers’ defense ultimately prevailed. They spotted the Bulls 17 points in the second period, and 18 in the third.

A 17-0 burst shortly after intermission left little doubt that the Sixers, in their second game, were playing like a vastly different group.

The Sixers walked away from Thursday’s win with a massive advantage from the free throw line, 27 for 30 compared to Chicago’s 9 for 12. The Sixers were plus-16 on the glass, too.

Notable Nuggets:

Strong Support for Fultz

Every touch, every shot, and especially every shot he made in Thursday’s game, Markelle Fultz received rousing roars from The Center’s sold out crowd.

The 2017 no. 1 pick appreciated the embrace of the fans.

“Anytime you work really really hard for something, it makes the reward that much better.”@MarkelleF | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/ZXXqYDRVjs — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 19, 2018

Perhaps most of all, Brett Brown was encouraged by the volume of shots Fultz took. His 15 field goal attempts set a career high.

What stood out to Brett Brown about Markelle's night? Fultz shot it (a career-high 15 times, no less). "He took what the game gave him, and he shot it to mean it. I thought mentally, he was great tonight - strong in his shot, decision making. He was confident." pic.twitter.com/xe7PGAvmpb — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) October 19, 2018

Fultz put up 12 points Thursday, converting five of his field goal attempts. Of the multiple ovations he earned, none were bigger than the one that followed this fourth quarter trey.

Defense Tightens

The number of times the Sixers surrendered more than 40 points in the first quarter last season? Zero.

By the end of Thursday’s opening frame, they had yielded 41.

After that, the Sixers’ D played an entirely different ball game. Between the third and fourth periods, the unit contained Chicago for just 35 total points, on a combined 14 for 49 shooting.

“We have a team that has the ability to switch with length,” Brett Brown said. “When you don’t communicate to off-ball switching...you get punished. We fixed it in the middle two periods.”

The Sixers sure did, and the change turned Thursday’s contest in their favor.

Shamet Steps Up

There’s nothing like opportunity, Brett Brown said following Thursday’s victory, and in his opinion, rookie Landry Shamet has grabbed an opportunity “by the throat.”

Right off the bat to begin his pro career, the 2018 no. 26 pick has been thrust into the Sixers’ wing rotation, as a result of injuries to Wilson Chandler (left hamstring) and Jerryd Bayless (left knee).

Against Chicago, Shamet logged 29 minutes, and looked continued to look comfortable, like he belonged. The Wichita State product was an effective defender (2 stl), made shots (12 pts on 4-7 3fg), handled the ball when needed, and displayed good vision.

“We felt like he could just play,” said Brett Brown, who became a fan of Shamet early in the pre-draft process. “He moves, he can play, he’s a basketball player. I think what we’ve seen is confirming some of our opinions on him.”

‘Gram of the Game:

It was good to be back in South Philadelphia.

@meekmill ringing us in! A post shared by Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) on Oct 18, 2018 at 5:37pm PDT

Up Next:

The Sixers’ modest two-game homestand wraps up Saturday, in a pairing with the Orlando Magic.