Game Recap | Butler Comes Up Big, Helps Win Home Debut

And at the end of the night, they were once again chanting in unison:

“Jim-EE But-ler!”

“Jim-EE But-ler!”

Given the moment, the cheers were most certainly warranted.

After the 76ers (10-7) watched a comfortable early lead slip away in the middle quarters of Friday’s competitive bout with the Utah Jazz (7-8), the four-time All-Star rose to the occasion and helped his new squad finish things off on a winning note, 113-107.

With time winding down, it was Butler who was the beneficiary of a pivotal sideline out-of-bounds play call. He cut hard to the basket, caught a pass near the block, and deposited a lay-up that effectively put the margin out of Utah's reach.

“It’s always great to win at home, don’t get me wrong,” Butler said afterwards. “I knew it was going to be a lot of energy in that building.”

Butler himself assumed an essential role in powering the current.

He paced the Sixers with 28 points, scoring in a variety of ways, and doing so in ultra-efficient fashion. His final line was highlighted by a 12 for 15 shooting display, with a 2 for 3 effort outside the 3-point arc.

Also noteworthy were the other ways Butler factored into Friday’s triumph. He consistently sought out teammates, as reflected by his seven assists, and added three rebounds, plus two steals.

Every chance it could, The Center's sellout crowd of 20,485 showed the new guy some love.

“I can only imagine the interesting dynamic he feels coming to Philadelphia, and playing in front of a Philadelphia crowd for the first time,” said Brett Brown.

“You can for sure hear them,” Butler said of the fans.

In addition to Butler, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons came up big in crunch time. The trio combined for all but two of the Sixers’ 27 points in the fourth quarter.

Embiid posted 13 of his 23 points (7-20 fg) in the frame. Simmons, meanwhile, chipped in with 10 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

At the outset of Friday’s contest, the Sixers were just about flawless. They buried 13 of 15 shots in the opening quarter, while racing out to a 38-24 edge.

Utah turned the tables in the second period, holding the Sixers to 16 points. The Jazz then rode that momentum into the second stanza, and held a five-point advantage with eight minutes to go.

The Sixers clamped down from there, with Butler providing key defense on Rookie of the Year finalist Donovan Mitchell (31 pts).

Friday’s victory moved the Sixers to 8-0 on the season in South Philadelphia.

Notable Nuggets:

An Important Call

Jimmy Butler’s phone rang Thursday evening, and the person on the other end happened to be the same man who coached him for the first time the previous night.

The gist of Butler’s call with Brett Brown went something like this, according to the Marquette product.

“Hey, I remember one time you were in this building [The Center] and you scored 50 [it was actually 53 points - still a career-high - on January 14th, 2016]. Do that.”

Butler responded, “Ok.”

Then, when the Sixers regrouped Friday for their regular gameday walkthrough, Brown again reminded Butler of the epic performance.

“You remember what I told you?”

“Yep,” said Butler.

“Do that,” Brown instructed.

Brown didn’t need to ask a third time.

Butler, in his own words, came out “gunning” against the Utah Jazz. The result was him making his first four shots, and doing his part to set an aggressive tone that allowed the Sixers to scurry out to a 16-point lead in Friday’s first half.

All over the court, Brown liked what he saw from Butler.

“That’s a fantastic [home] debut for him,” said Brown. “He was our bell ringer, and just really validated the excitement we all have getting him in the program.”

Help at Home

In an impressive run dating back to last March, the Sixers have gone unbeaten at home. The winning streak at The Center has now reached 18 consecutive regular season games.

Jimmy Butler’s first home appearance with the Sixers only seemed to stoke the passion and enthusiasm of the always loud-and-proud South Philadelphia faithful that much more. At times, the feel inside the building Friday was playoff-like.

“The atmosphere was amazing, Jimmy got a great welcome,” said Joel Embiid, who late in the fourth quarter was showered with “M-V-P” chants. “That’s why our fans are so great, you know they’re going to embrace you. You can see by what [Jimmy] did tonight, he had a really good game.”

“Y’all have probably one of the catchiest things - the whole 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6ers deal,” Butler said. “Yeah, I’m hype. When I was on an away team, I was always singing it, so it’s still stuck in my head.”

Here’s to the earworm not stopping any time soon.

Jimmy Talks

Something Brett Brown hasn’t had to think too much about in Jimmy Butler’s first two games? Vocal leadership.

Simply watch Butler during warm-ups, on the court, or sitting on the bench, and it becomes clear pretty quickly that he’s a talker. And a good, effective one, at that, it appears.

“That’s how he’s wired,” Brown said. “I love it.

“It’s a real conversation, it’s great.”

During Friday’s game in particular, which saw the Sixers lose grip on a 16-point cushion, Butler sought to help the club maintain its poise. He kept reminding teammates that basketball is a game of runs.

“You’re going to miss some shots, you’re going to make some shots, you’re going to get some stops, you’re going to score - that’s part of it,” Butler said, when discussing the messaging he imparted upon the Sixers.

“All in all, if we stay in it together, everything is going to work itself out and nobody gets down on one another, nobody gets down on yourself, it’s a team game, and in the end, we’re going to win.”

Spoken with the confidence of someone who’s been there and done that. And you know what? To the Sixers’ benefit, Butler ended being right.

Up Next:

There certainly have been a bunch of back-to-backs on the Sixers’ schedule as of late, and a lot of match-ups with the Charlotte Hornets, too. Both of those elements will be in play Saturday, when the Sixers, for the third time in two weeks, take the court for the second time in as many nights, doing so on the road at Charlotte. The contest will already be the third pairing between the Sixers and Hornets in the first six weeks of the season.