Game Recap | Butler's Clutch Two-Way Play Clinches OT Win

Why was it that the 76ers (11-7) coveted Jimmy Butler so much?

As his eight-year NBA resume makes clear, he is a tough, consistent, and, above all else, elite two-way performer.

In the span of 32.7 astounding seconds Saturday at Spectrum Center, those qualities shined through, and allowed Butler to help send his new squad to a dramatic 122-119 overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets (7-8).

Yes, Butler’s winning shot - an isolation 3-pointer from the wing with 0.03 seconds to go - will probably get the bulk of the engagements out there in the NBA social highlight world.

But it was the preceding play, with the Sixers desperately seeking a stop, that ultimately positioned Butler for his clutch offensive heroics.

Kemba Walker, the at times endlessly potent guad, has been a nemesis of Butler going back to their Big East days - Butler at Marquette, Walker at UConn.

Saturday, Walker was giving Butler and the Sixers everything they could handle, and then some. The two-time All-Star was riding a ridiculous scoring wave, having already poured in a Hornets franchise-record 60 points entering the final half minute of overtime.

You best believe he was thirsty for more.

As Walker set up on the perimeter with the clock winding down, Butler got into his stance, ready for what was very likely going to be one last chance to stop a long-time rival.

Walker made his move with about 20 seconds to go, angling towards the baseline. Butler stayed in front of him the whole time.

Then, out of the corner of his eye, Butler saw Walker start to rise up - a decision that Butler later acknowledged surprised him.

Butler glance was enough for him to instinctively extend his right arm, and swat for a piece of Walker’s jumper. A piece of the shot is what Butler got, then subsequently managed to give the Sixers possession by making an impressive over the shoulder toss back in bounds.

Wilson Chandler snatched the ball out of the air, the Sixers called timeout, and the rest became beautiful, poetic history.

“It’s a shot that I work on a lot,” Butler said of his winning three.

In fact, he said he took the same shot about 50 times earlier Saturday morning, as part of his individual workout routine.

“I’m just so glad it went in, and that my teammates and coaches had enough faith in me.”

Butler finished Saturday’s hard-fought back-and-forth affair - the latest between the Sixers and Hornets (the three games in their season series have been decided by a total of six points, with two of the games going to overtime) - with 15 points (4-11 fg, 1-3 3fg, 6-7 ft), three rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocked shots.

Stats aside, he backed up his pedigree as a primetime player, coming through - on both ends of the court - when his club was most in need.

“That’s what the great players can do,” said Brett Brown. “That’s what we spoke about with the inclusion of him, that he’s got the ability...to create his own looks, and that is a rare gift in the NBA, those players who can generally do that at a high rate, and he’s one of them, and he’s ours.”

Brown had put the ball in Butler’s hands with 16.6 seconds to go in regulation, moments after Walker tied the game at 110-110 on free throws. Butler, however, came up empty on a turnaround attempt at the top of the key, thus prompting an extra five minutes.

“To see him be able to make amends - he was disappointed he missed in regulation - and deliver as he did, i think it’s a tremendous feel good story, and his teammates certainly shared in his assistance,” Brown said.

At the outset of Saturday’s game, the Sixers’ second in as many nights, the team jumped out to a terrific start. Joel Embiid (33 pts, 11 reb, 2 blk) had scored 21 points before three minutes were played in the second period, and the Sixers led by 17.

Walker, though, was relentless. He erupted for 19 points in the fourth quarter alone, even managing to bank home a go-ahead triple with 45 seconds remaining.

Despite his strong start and timely late free throws, Embiid didn’t hit a field goal again until OT. He later sunk a pair of free throws to make it a 119-114 game, but the Hornets snapped off five points in a row to lock things up once more.

The stage was set for Butler’s memorable finish.

“A win is a win in this league, they’re so very hard to come by,” said the eight-year vet. “I’m just glad I was part of it, keep this thing rolling, and get as many as we can.”