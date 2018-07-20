The BroadCast | B / R's Howard Beck Weighs In on Off-Season

With the NBA set to enter what is typically a quiet period of the league calendar, the 76ers feel strongly that they've so far had a productive summer.

On the latest episode of The BroadCast, Bleacher Report Senior NBA Writer Howard Beck joins Sixers.com's Brian Seltzer to discuss the Sixers' off-season activity, and the state of the organization as it aims to build off a breakthrough 2017-2018 campaign.

Click below to listen:

Remember, if you’re not yet a subscriber to The BroadCast’s feed, be sure to follow along via any of the following platforms:

iTunes

Google Play

Stitcher

SoundCloud