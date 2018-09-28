Blue Coats Launch Joel Embiid Bobblehead Night For Home Opener

FIRST 10,000 FANS AT NOV. 20 HOME OPENER AT THE CENTER WILL RECEIVE LIMITED EDITION BOBBLEHEAD OF 76ERS STAR JOEL EMBIID

PHILADELPHIA – SEPT. 28, 2018 – The Delaware Blue Coats have officially unveiled a limited-edition Joel Embiid bobblehead promotion for the team’s first-ever home game on Tuesday, Nov. 20 when the Blue Coats take on the Canton Charge at 7:00 p.m. at The Center (3601 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia). The first 10,000 fans at the gate will receive the figurine of the 2018 NBA All-Star starter when doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Fans can access tickets in an exclusive presale opportunity now by becoming a Blue Coats Founding Member. Season memberships are available by calling 302-504-7587 or visiting SIXERS.COM/BlueCoats. Tickets for the game will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Embiid was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the third overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team following the 2016-17 season. During the 2017-18 campaign, Embiid was named a starter in his first NBA All-Star Game and helped the 76ers clinch a 50-plus win season for the first time since 2000-01. Embiid averaged 22.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 30.3 minutes per game. He was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team and was voted runner-up for the 2017-18 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Following the Nov. 20 game at The Center, the Blue Coats have three additional home games scheduled at The Bob Carpenter Center (631 S. College Avenue, Newark, Delaware). As part of the runway to the grand opening of 76ers Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 4, these three home games (Nov. 28, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10) will feature community-focused themes and fundraisers to benefit local Delaware groups.

ABOUT THE DELAWARE BLUE COATS:

The Delaware Blue Coats are the official NBA G League Affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers. The Blue Coats are named for the legendary 1st Delaware Regiment, which was known for its signature blue combat uniforms and courageous participation in the American Revolution of 1776. The team is set to play the 2018-19 NBA G League season in the all-new 76ers Fieldhouse coming to Wilmington, Delaware. Founding season ticket membership deposits are available now. For more information, visit SIXERS.COM/BlueCoats.

ABOUT THE NBA G LEAGUE:

The NBA G League is the NBA’s official minor league, preparing players, coaches, officials, trainers, and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. Featuring 27 teams — all with one-to-one affiliations with NBA franchises — in the 2018-19 season, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.