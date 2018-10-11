Ben Simmons Helps Donate 750 Coats

Ben Simmons is no stranger to dishing out assists on the basketball court. In his rookie year, he averaged just over eight of them per game.

But on Oct. 10, he dished out a different kind of assist – 750 of them to be exact.

The 2018 Kia Rookie of the Year partnered with nonprofit organization Operation Warm to ensure every student at William Cramp Elementary School in North Philadelphia would have a new winter coat this season.

Simmons surprised the students by arriving at their school and personally helping them get fitted for their brand-new coats. Once the students had their measurements, they were able to pick out their favorite color coat.

“These are moments I look forward to all season,” Simmons said. “Thank you to the Sixers and Operation Warm for helping me make sure we get coats to kids that need them.”

William Cramp Elementary Principal Deanda Logan addressed the crowd in the school’s gymnasium and thanked Simmons for taking the time to provide this once-in-a-lifetime experience to her students.

Principal Logan acknowledged the power that a new winter coat can hold and how it can help their confidence and even their attendance rates in school.

“Warm coats equal warm hearts,” Logan said. “And we indeed have warm hearts today.”