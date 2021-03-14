Back at Home, Hosting the Spurs

The 76ers (26-12) will host the San Antonio Spurs (19-15) at The Center for the first time this season.

Also coming to The Center for the first time this season - fans, at 15% capacity.

The Sixers will be shorthanded in the absence of Joel Embiid (left knee bone bruise); who will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Ben Simmons (health and safety protocols), however, is probable to return to the court after missing the team’s back-to-back victories in Chicago and Washington.

The Sixers showed grit in both matchups on the road, toppling both the Bulls, 127-105, and the Wizards, 127-101. The Sixers have now scored at least 125 points in its last four games, the first time the team has achieved that scoring streak since Dec. 26, 1968-Jan. 3, 1969.

The Sixers were without Embiid (and Simmons) Thursday against the Bulls, and saw major contributions across the roster.

Tony Bradley and Matisse Thybulle stepped into the starting lineup in Chicago, and together, shot a perfect 12-for-12 from the field.

Bradley finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and three blocks, and Thybulle added 13 points, including three 3-pointers, plus four rebounds, and five steals.

Tobias Harris scored a game-high 24 points, plus three rebounds and four steals, while Dwight Howard, the big man off the bench, notched a 18-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Confronted with the upcoming stretch absent Embiid, Harris still believes in his team.

“We have built a winning culture this year. We put in the work day after day.”

Sunday’s contest tips at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

As of Saturday evening, the Spurs hold the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, one game behind the No. 6 Trail Blazers (21-15). The Spurs have been very strong on the road this season, winning nine of their 14 road games thus far.

Since returning from the All-Star break, the Spurs lost one meeting at Dallas Wednesday, 115-104, and topped Orlando Friday, 104-77.

Sunday’s visit to South Philadelphia marks the first stop on the Spurs’ five-game date with the Eastern Conference.

DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs in scoring (20.3 ppg) and sharing (7.3 apg), but is out for Sunday’s matchup (personal reasons).

