Al Horford's Dribble Challenge on Homecourt

In an effort to keep 76ers fans engaged, connected, and active during the NBA hiatus, Al Horford will be hosting an At-Home Dribble Challenge, powered by HomeCourt.

Participants will have one minute to complete a “Killer Crossover” drill, and try to beat the five-time All-Star’s score.



To sign up for Horford’s At-Home Dribble Challenge, all you need to do is download the HomeCourt app on your mobile device or tablet, and select the “Killer Crossover” drill. Then, record and post your videos to the social media platform of your choice using tags for @jr_76ers and @homecourtai, along with the hashtag #stayinthegame.

Show Al what you’ve got, and good luck! Follow @jr_76ers on Instagram and Twitter, and be sure to like us on Facebook for a chance to have your videos posted.