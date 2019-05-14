Brown, Players Appreciative of Time Together

It was a season that featured plenty of personnel movement, to say the least, but a few things remained constant for the 76ers. Among them was Brett Brown’s leadership.

While the Sixers had hoped to play longer, Brown, who addressed the media in an end-of-season press conference on Tuesday morning, felt strongly about this year’s group.

“I will say this about my players. I loved coaching this team. They played hard, and amazingly, they played together, in our third iteration of Philadelphia 76ers,” Brown said. “That is something that we’re proud of.”

After Monday’s exit meetings, it’s abundantly clear that the team felt the same way about its coach.

Here’s some of what the players had to say:

Jimmy Butler

“He has a huge heart. He’s a great, great dude and he works incredibly hard, so you’ve got to respect that about him. He’s always thinking of how he can make everybody great, which is hard to do when you have a roster like we have slash had.”

Joel Embiid

“He’s done a fantastic job. He’s been there through everything, and then this year I think he grew even more as a coach. He learned, we all learned. He’s an amazing coach, a better person. I’ve got a lot of love for him.”

Ben Simmons

“My relationship with Coach Brown is he coached my dad, known him since I was born. I have a great relationship off the court. On the court, he’s helped me get to a place in my game where I was feeling comfortable, got a lot of confidence playing the point guard position. Most coaches probably wouldn’t have done that. So he gave me an opportunity that was rare, and I’m grateful for that. I try to just take that opportunity, and make the most of it. I’ve got a lot of love for Coach Brown.”

JJ Redick

“I love Brett, and I love playing for him. He has my full support. I think what he’s done for this organization is nothing short of remarkable.”

Tobias Harris

“It was a good experience working with Coach. Coach Brown’s a great coach, he did everything that he could to really try to help this group come together in the best way possible with the time that was at hand.”

James Ennis III

“Brett Brown is a great coach. He’s a player coach, he can really communicate with his players. Good knowledge to learn from him too.”

Mike Scott

“I loved [playing for Brett]. Reminded me of the old days in Atlanta, the ball movement, everyone’s sharing the ball, playing the right way, making the right plays. I loved being coached by Brett, he was always down to earth, kept it real, didn’t sugar coat it. I love it.”

Boban Marjanovic

“A great coach, amazing coach. I cannot say nothing bad -- amazing person. I walked in, got a warm welcome, after that, he got my heart. I got a lot of great opportunities here. Only great -- the best -- words I can say about him.”

T.J. McConnell