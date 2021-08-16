Summer League Six Pack | Paul Reed Posts Historic Numbers, Sixers Fall in Overtime

Snapshot:

The Summer Sixers (2-2) competed in their second overtime game on Sunday night, falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-0), 99-96.

76ers sophomore Paul Reed delivered an eye-popping stat line in the contest: 27 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks in 34 minutes.

Reed is the fifth NBA player to ever collect 20 rebounds in an NBA Summer League game. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Reed and Alan Williams are the only two players with 20-20 Summer League performances.

Minnesota ultimately outlasted the 76ers in a two-minute extra session by an 8-5 margin.

Reed secured his double-double early on with 16 points and 12 rebounds in the game’s first two quarters. He also recorded each of his four blocks and three of his steals prior to the halftime break.

Top Performers:

Paul Reed

Reed’s 27 points came on 11-for-17 shooting from the floor, 2-for-3 from three-point range and 3-for-3 from the foul line. Six of his 20 rebounds were on the offensive end.

Rayjon Tucker

Tucker had his biggest scoring night of Summer League, finishing with 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting in 15 minutes. He connected on his lone three-point field goal with 10.3 seconds to go in overtime, bringing the Sixers within one point.

Jaden Springer

The 18-year-old tallied 11 points, four rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in a game-high 34:13 of action. Springer put the Sixers ahead, 90-88, when he made a three-pointer with 15.2 seconds left in regulation.

@Sixers Social:

put it in the interview hall of fame, now! pic.twitter.com/7ZwJGp8A95 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 15, 2021

Quote to Note:

Summer League Head Coach Brian Adams described Paul Reed’s approach paying off in a big way:

“Paul was amazing...his ability to just do all the little things is huge. And the more he focuses on being a role player, it’s amazing how much his [stat] line fills up. And all those cool stats come that you don’t usually think come with a role player, so it’s awesome to see him do that. I was so happy for him.”

Press Play:

Up Next:

The Sixers will play their fifth and final Summer League game on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz. The game will air on NBA TV at 3:30 p.m. ET.