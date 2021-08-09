Maxey Shines in Summer Debut | Summer League Six Pack

Snapshot:

After a year without NBA Summer League, 76ers rookies and second-year players alike made their respective debuts at the event on Monday.

Tyrese Maxey, who averaged 8.0 points and 2.0 assists in 61 games as a rookie last season, certainly made up for lost time in a 95-73 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Maxey and fellow 2020 draftee Isaiah Joe combined to score 24 of their team’s 57 first-half points. The Sixers took a 26-point lead into the break.

When all was said and done, it proved to be a balanced effort from the Summer Sixers in a contest that saw them lead by as many as 38 points. Five players reached double figures scoring. Defensively, the team swiped 16 steals and totaled 11 blocked shots.

The Sixers racked up 38 points off 23 Dallas turnovers, and also tallied 22 fast break points.

Top Performers:

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey finished with 21 points (8-15 fg, 3-6 3fg, 2-3 ft), five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Isaiah Joe

Joe poured in 12 of his 15 points in the first quarter on the back of a 4-for-5 effort from beyond the arc.

Paul Reed

The 2021 NBA G League MVP and Rookie of the Year stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, eight rebounds, three steals and four blocks.

Jaden Springer

The No. 28 overall selection in this year’s draft scored 11 points, including a 3-pointer, and also blocked two shots.

@Sixers Social:

Quote to Note:

Paul Reed is confident in this squad:

“My number one goal is to win the championship. I don’t think any team should beat us.”

Press Play:

the Summer Sixers are back! pic.twitter.com/ifcTQRYPjB — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 9, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers don’t return to Summer League game action until Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET against the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta fell to Boston, 85-83, in their first game on Sunday. Jalen Johnson, the No. 20 overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Duke, posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawks are first scheduled to meet Indiana on Tuesday.

