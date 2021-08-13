Paul Reed Summer League

Summer League Six Pack | Sixers Improve to 2-0 with Overtime Win Over Hawks

Second-Year Trio of Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed and Isaiah Joe Powers Comeback Effort Against Atlanta
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Aug 13, 2021

Snapshot:

The 76ers are off to a 2-0 start at MGM Resorts Summer League 2021.

And it was a gritty second win on Thursday night.

Trailing the Atlanta Hawks by double digits at one point, the Sixers overcame a slow shooting start to grind out a 96-88 win in overtime.

For much of the game, the Sixers’ only lead dated back to a 4-2 start in their favor. That was until they went up 81-80 on a Tyrese Maxey turnaround hook with 1:35 to go in regulation.

The Sixers outscored the Hawks 10-2 in the two-minute overtime period.

It was the Maxey, Reed and Joe trio that led the way in this one...

Top Performers:

Tyrese Maxey

  • Maxey tallied a game-high 31 points with six rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes.

Paul Reed

  • Reed sparked the Sixers with a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double that included six offensive boards. He added three assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes.

Isaiah Joe

  • After a scoreless first quarter, Joe came alive in the second frame with 12 points. He finished the contest with 21 points (6-15 fg, 5-13 3fg, 4-4 ft), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in a game-high 36 minutes.

@Sixers Social:

Quote to Note:

Tyrese Maxey and the squad responded to adversity:

“We leaned on our leaders, no one wavered. When the going got hard, we came together. That's what special people do."

Press Play:

Up Next:

The Sixers will meet the Boston Celtics on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

It’s a battle of undefeated teams, as Boston is off to a 3-0 start in Las Vegas. They defeated the Orlando Magic, 108-71, on Thursday night. Rookie Sam Hauser led the Celtics in scoring with 21 points, including a 6-for-10 mark from 3-point range. 2020 first-round draft picks Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard added 18 points and 17 points, respectively.

