Summer League Six Pack | Sixers Improve to 2-0 with Overtime Win Over Hawks
Snapshot:
The 76ers are off to a 2-0 start at MGM Resorts Summer League 2021.
And it was a gritty second win on Thursday night.
Trailing the Atlanta Hawks by double digits at one point, the Sixers overcame a slow shooting start to grind out a 96-88 win in overtime.
For much of the game, the Sixers’ only lead dated back to a 4-2 start in their favor. That was until they went up 81-80 on a Tyrese Maxey turnaround hook with 1:35 to go in regulation.
The Sixers outscored the Hawks 10-2 in the two-minute overtime period.
It was the Maxey, Reed and Joe trio that led the way in this one...
Top Performers:
Tyrese Maxey
- Maxey tallied a game-high 31 points with six rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes.
Paul Reed
- Reed sparked the Sixers with a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double that included six offensive boards. He added three assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes.
Isaiah Joe
- After a scoreless first quarter, Joe came alive in the second frame with 12 points. He finished the contest with 21 points (6-15 fg, 5-13 3fg, 4-4 ft), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in a game-high 36 minutes.
@Sixers Social:
shout out BBall Paul.
shout out wholesome content.
shout out 2-0. pic.twitter.com/9dEYAPXGIy
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 13, 2021
Quote to Note:
Tyrese Maxey and the squad responded to adversity:
“We leaned on our leaders, no one wavered. When the going got hard, we came together. That's what special people do."
Press Play:
good night, Sixers Twitter pic.twitter.com/GkbmKNvMSD
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 13, 2021
Up Next:
The Sixers will meet the Boston Celtics on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.
It’s a battle of undefeated teams, as Boston is off to a 3-0 start in Las Vegas. They defeated the Orlando Magic, 108-71, on Thursday night. Rookie Sam Hauser led the Celtics in scoring with 21 points, including a 6-for-10 mark from 3-point range. 2020 first-round draft picks Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard added 18 points and 17 points, respectively.