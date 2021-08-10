Georges Niang | Quick Facts

The 76ers signed Georges Niang (George KNEE-yang) on Aug. 6.

Niang, 28, stands 6-foot-7 and brings a shooting touch to the frontcourt. He is a career 40.4 percent 3-point shooter over his five-year NBA career.

Learn more about Niang’s journey…

Niang was born in Lawrence, MA and attended The Tilton School in Tilton, NH.

Niang played four collegiate seasons at Iowa State, averaging 20.5 points per game en route to All-Big 12 First Team honors as a senior in 2015-16.

The former Iowa State Cyclone garnered multiple national accolades during his college career: Associated Press All-America Third Team (2014-15); Consensus All-America Second Team (2015-16); Karl Malone Award -- recognizing the nation’s top collegiate power forward (2015-16).

The Indiana Pacers selected Niang with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Niang has appeared in 229 career games between Indiana and Utah, having spent the last four seasons with the Jazz.

Niang’s career .404 three-point percentage ranks 13th among active NBA players with 600-or-more attempts.

During each year of his professional career, Niang has increased his averages in points, rebounds and assists, including last season when he posted career highs of 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Niang shot a career-high 42.5 percent on a career-high 4.1 three-point attempts per game last season.

Niang will wear No. 20 for the 76ers.

