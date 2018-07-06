76ers Re-Sign JJ Redick and Acquire Wilson Chandler From Denver

TEAM ALSO ACQUIRES 2021 SECOND-ROUND PICK AND RIGHT TO SWAP SECOND-ROUNDERS WITH NUGGETS IN 2022

76ERS RECEIVE CHICAGO’S 2019 SECOND-ROUND PICK FROM THE LAKERS

PHILADELPHIA – JULY 6, 2018 – Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Brett Brown announced today that the team has re-signed guard JJ Redick. In a separate move, Philadelphia acquired forward Wilson Chandler, a 2021 second-round pick and the right to swap 2022 second-rounders with the Nuggets.

The 76ers also traded the draft rights to forward Isaac Bonga (No. 39 overall) to the L.A. Lakers in exchange for Chicago’s 2019 second-round pick (via the Lakers) and cash considerations.

“Our ability to retain JJ is big for us and his obvious shooting skills are only a part of his importance to our team,” Brown said. “His leadership and professionalism add to the overall special package that he brings to our team, and all of this makes him incredibly valuable. Our ability to maintain continuity will strengthen the team’s continued growth and certainly puts us in better shape as the season begins.”

“Wilson’s veteran experience in the NBA, along with his inherent skill package, makes him a tremendous acquisition for our young team,” Brown said. He is a modern-day player, takes tremendous pride in playing defense and his ability to shoot from the perimeter is exactly what we are looking for. We are excited to welcome Wilson into our 76ers family.”

Redick, who originally signed with the 76ers in July 2018, averaged a career-high 17.1 points per game this past season as he helped Philadelphia to a 52-30 record, the team’s best since 2000-01. In his 12th NBA season, Redick shot a team-best .420 from three-point range (min. 65 attempts), while his 193 makes rank fourth in single-season franchise history, behind only Kyle Korver (226 in 2004-05), Robert Covington (203 in 2017-18) and Dana Barros (197 in 1994-95)..

“My family and I are thrilled to return to the 76ers,” Redick said. “I’m so grateful to play for this organization and this city. I can’t wait for the season to start and for our team to continue our pursuit of an NBA championship.”

Chandler, who has spent the last six-plus seasons with Denver, appeared in 74 games (71 starts) with the Nuggets this past season, posting 10.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 31.7 minutes per contest. He was one of four Nuggets to average double-figure points while also averaging at least 5.0 rebounds per game. Chandler shot .445 from the field, .358 from three-point range and .772 from the free-throw line as he helped lead the Nuggets to a 46-36 regular-season record, the team’s best since 2012-13.

“I’m very excited to join the 76ers,” Chandler said. “I’ve heard nothing but great things about the organization from top to bottom. They have a good mix of young talent who’ve shown they can compete on the brightest of stages and some proven veterans who have had a lot of success in this league. This team is built to compete for a ring, and I look forward to helping them achieve that goal. I know how passionate this city is about basketball and I can’t wait to suit up and play for the 76ers and their fans.”

For his career, Redick has played in 760 games (389 starts) with Philadelphia, the L.A. Clippers Milwaukee and Orlando and holds averages of 12.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 25.4 minutes per game. He’s shot .449 percent from the field and .415 percent from three-point range. Redick’s .890 career free-throw percentage is ninth in NBA history and second among active players.

Redick ranks within the NBA’s top 15 all-time in career three-point percentage at .415 and has shot no lower than .420 in any of the past four seasons. The Duke product was originally selected by Orlando with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft after he was named 2006 Associated Press Collegiate Player of the Year.

A veteran of 10 NBA seasons, Chandler has played in 590 career games (447 starts) with Denver and New York. He holds lifetime averages of 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31.1 minutes per game, while shooting .445 from the field, .341 from three-point range and .769 from the free-throw line.

Chandler also spent the 2011-12 season playing professionally overseas for the Zhejiang Guangsha Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association. In his first CBA game, he posted 43 points along with 22 rebounds and four assists in 51 minutes in a 118-115 double overtime win over Tianjin Ronggang. In all, he appeared in 32 games (29 starts) for Zhejiang, averaging 26.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.9 minutes per contest.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan native was originally selected No. 23 overall by New York in the 2007 NBA Draft after two seasons at DePaul. In his second season with the Blue Demons, Chandler led the team with averages of 14.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game and was named Second Team All-Big East. He led the team to a 20-14 record, the school’s only 20-win season over the past 13.

