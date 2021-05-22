76ers Podcast Network Gets 'Fanatic About the Playoffs'

Are you ready for the playoffs?

How about your ears?

The 76ers Podcast Network, presented by DraftKings, will be ramping up for the postseason by rolling out fresh content for Sixers fans.

The day after each playoff game, look for new episodes of Fanatic About the Playoffs, a series launched earlier this week in partnership with 97.5 FM The Fanatic.

Each episode will examine the key X-factors and turning points that emerge throughout the postseason, and pair 76ers' podcasters Brian Seltzer, Tom McGinnis, Lauren Rosen, and Matt Murphy with a host from The Fanatic, the flagship station of the Sixers Radio Network.

Fanatic About the Playoffs will also feature the 76ers Podcast Network's "Mailbag Monday" segment every Monday, and continue to give fans the chance to call in for their shot at free Sixers' gear. Leave a voicemail on the 76ers Podline (215-403-7637) with your question, comment, or take, and if your message is played, you win!

For fans craving round-the-clock coverage, there's also The Scoop, the 76ers Podcast Network's daily short-form update. New episodes are published the morning of and morning after every Sixers' games, and give you all the news, soundbites, and highlights you need in five minutes.

Follow Fanatic About the Playoffs here, and The Scoop here. Find 76ers Podcast Network content by searching '76ers Podcast' wherever you listen to podcasts.

Fanatic About the Playoffs will be available on the 76ers' YouTube channel as well.