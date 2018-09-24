76ers Partner With Temple University Ahead of China Trip

76ERS TO PLAY IN SHANGHAI AND SHENZHEN ON OCT. 5 AND OCT. 8, RESPECTIVELY

TEMPLE UNIVERSITY ALSO PRESENTING PARTNER OF 2019 76ERS CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION GAME

PHILADELPHIA — SEPT. 24, 2018 — The Philadelphia 76ers announced today that the team has partnered with Temple University ahead of its first-ever trip to China as part of NBA China Games 2018. The 76ers take on the Dallas Mavericks in two preseason games on Friday, Oct. 5 in Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena and again on Monday, Oct. 8 in Shenzhen at Shenzhen Universiade Center. Philadelphia and Dallas will become the 16th and 17th teams to participate in NBA China Games since 2004.

This partnership comes as the 76ers and Temple’s International Affairs Office aim to expand their organizations’ respective footprints in China. For the 76ers, they head to China at a time when basketball’s popularity has skyrocketed as more than 700 million viewers watched NBA basketball on television in China last season. Meanwhile, about 40 percent of Temple University’s international students are from China. Temple seeks to build on its influence in China, after becoming one of the first U.S. universities to enter the country in the late 1970s. Temple is leveraging this partnership with the 76ers for a special pregame reception in Shanghai, designed to develop and strengthen its relationships in China.

“We are honored to partner with Temple University prior to our team’s first-ever trip to China,” said Philadelphia 76ers Senior Vice President of Marketing Partnerships Chad Biggs, who spent three years working in the NBA office in China. “Temple University was a natural fit for the 76ers as both iconic organizations are working to expand their reach across China.”

The partnership tips off today as the 76ers and Temple host a media send-off event at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. The festivities include 76ers players, as well as executives from Temple and the 76ers, engaging the media about the upcoming trip to China for NBA China Games 2018.

“We are delighted to partner with the Philadelphia 76ers to give them a send-off for their exhibition games in China,” said Temple University President Richard M. Englert. “Exposure to different cultures is critically important to a well-rounded educational experience. Temple offers an environment rich in ethnic and geographic diversity, where our students can learn about the world from their peers in and out of the classroom. We wish the 76ers luck in their travels abroad.”

The 76ers-Temple partnership continues in February when the 76ers host their annual Chinese New Year Celebration Game, which will be presented by Temple University, on Feb. 5, 2019. It will be the second time Temple presents Philadelphia’s Chinese New Year Celebration Game, the first was in February 2016 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

