76ers Name LifeBrand Official Partner

PHILADELPHIA - NOV. 18, 2021 - The Philadelphia 76ers announced today a multi-year partnership with LifeBrand, which will make the brand-building tech startup an Official Team Partner. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, LifeBrand developed technology that strengthens both individual and corporate brands online by using artificial intelligence to quickly detect potentially harmful content with the option to edit or delete. While LifeBrand has announced a number of relationships with several professional sports organizations this year, helping each of them maintain a positive brand online through the utilization of their technology, the 76ers are the first NBA franchise to team up with the enterprising startup.

Via the partnership, all 76ers and Delaware Blue Coats employees will have access to LifeBrand’s brand-mindful products and platform. LifeBrand will also receive dynamic exposure at 76ers fan, Season Ticket Member and Premium events; and at 76ers home games via courtside, basket stanchion and 360-degree arena halo LED signage. In addition to exposure on 76ers social media and digital platforms, LifeBrand will become the presenting partner of the new 76ers digital series: “Pin, Retweet or Delete,” which casts a playful, reflective light on the importance of social media awareness and its lasting impact.

“LifeBrand’s dedication to supporting curation and thoughtful ideation around an individual’s personal and professional brand identity mirrors the 76ers purposeful emphasis to reinforce and evolve our own brand,” said Philadelphia 76ers SVP of Corporate Partnerships, Owen Morin. “We are proud to introduce LifeBrand’s innovative, AI-driven platform to our 76ers fans and family.”

“The Philadelphia 76ers and their legacy brand continue to shape the direction of the league and have entered into this partnership with enthusiasm and forward-thinking,” said T.J. Colaiezzi, Chief Executive Officer of LifeBrand. “They are the perfect partner to align with as we continue to evolve our technology and expand our reach. We look forward to growing together and sharing LifeBrand’s solutions with both the 76ers fans and franchise.”