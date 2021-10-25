76ers Name Betway Official Partner in Multi-Year Partnership

PHILADELPHIA – OCT. 25, 2021 – The Philadelphia 76ers today announced a multi-year partnership with Betway, making the global online sports betting company owned by Super Group an Official Partner of the team.



As part of the agreement, Betway signage will be displayed throughout The Center during locally televised 76ers regular-season home games, including visibility on team bench aprons, courtside LEDs and basket stanchion LEDS throughout the games. Betway’s marks will also be seen on TV-visible signage alongside the scorers’ table.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Philadelphia 76ers,” said Anthony Werkman, CEO of Betway. “As the Betway brand is licensed in Pennsylvania, this is not just a branding opportunity but a chance for us to engage with fans who will also be able to access our product. With an extensive list of marketing assets associated with the deal, we are sure this will be a very successful partnership.”



“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Betway,” said Owen Morin, Philadelphia 76ers Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “As a leader in sports betting across leagues and teams, Betway is best-in-class and provides their customers with premiere betting offerings. Together we will bring elite experiences to 76ers fans.”

The partnership includes a social media sweepstakes for fans to enter for the chance to win 76ers home game tickets. The 76ers Ticket Giveaway is open for entry now. Fans can enter and learn more about the sweepstakes by visiting @betwayusa on Twitter.



76ers will also provide Betway with exposure and brand recognition through the 76ers’ official Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts. Prior to each regular season 76ers game, Betway will sponsor a Pre-Game Stats Graphic that will include relevant statistics giving fans pre-game insights, while 76ers social media will promote Betway marketing initiatives.