76ers Launch Tip-Off Basketball Safety Clinic Series, Presented By Rothenberg Law Firm

Learning the fundamentals of the game is important for all youth interested in the sport of basketball. Equally important however, is learning how to be safe both on and off the court!

On Dec. 17, 25 youth from the Germantown Boys and Girls Club in Philadelphia participated in the first-ever Philadelphia 76ers Basketball Safety Clinic, presented by The Rothenberg Law Firm.

The clinic tipped-off with a pep rally hosted by the Sixers Dunk Squad, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts and was then followed by the participating youth learning how they could stay safe, while also honing their game.

Over the course of this season, the 76ers and The Rothenberg Law Firm will take this clinic series on the road visiting communities such as Atlantic City, Camden, Chester, and more. In total, the series will serve more than 200 area youth.

76ers Basketball Safety Tips

Safe Sneakers: Make sure your sneakers are the correct size and that the laces are tied.

Injury Management: Should you suffer an injury while playing, stop your participation and seek proper medical treatment.

eXercise Properly: While we all love playing basketball, do not overexert yourself. If you need a break, make sure to take one.

Everyone Plays: Make sure nobody is left on the sidelines and everyone has an opportunity to play

Respect: Before, during, and after every basketball activity, make sure to show respect to yourself and to your opponents both on and off the court.

Safe Playing Surface: No liquid or perspiration should be on the court prior to playing